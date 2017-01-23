NORTHERN GOVERNORS,  SULTAN OF SOKOTO, OTHERS MEET  OVER SPATE OF VIOLENCE

Monday , 23 January 2017
By Ede Ogaba Ede

Disturbed by the increasing spate of violence in several parts of the North  and the dangers it portend for peace, security and development of the area, governors of the 19 northern  states under the aegis, Northern Governors Forum are meeting today with traditional rulers, elders and other major stakeholders from the area to brainstorm on the way to restore  peace and normalcy to a zone that is gradually becoming an abattoir of the innocents.

The meeting which holds at the Hassan Usman  Katsina House, Kaduna has in attendance the Sultan of Sokoto,  Ahaji Muhammed Saad Abubakar III, the Emir of Kano,  Dr. Lamido Sanusi, the Och Idoma, Agabaidu Elias Ikoyi Obekpa, represented by the Ada Ohimini, Dr. John Ochai, elder statesman,  leaders of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Wantaregh Paul Iyorpuu Unongo, former Nigeria UN envoy,  Maitama Sule and a host of others.

A powerful Benue state government  delegation led by Governor Samuel Ortom, represented by his deputy,  Engr. Benson Abounu, is in attendance,  together with  the Acting Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Bem Melladu.

Welcoming guests,  Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasiru El Rufai bemoaned the increasing spate of violence in different parts of the region and called on the stakeholders to work together to bring the violence under control. 

Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Borno state governor, Ahaji Kashim Shettima and the Sultan of Sokoto in their separate speeches called on the leaders and elders of the region to prioritize security and initiate measures that engender peace, adding that no development can take place in an atmosphere of violence and bloodshed.
A communique is expected at the end of the meeting.

