Thursday , 22 December 2016
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (m) , Executive Director, Publications, Authority Newspaper, Mr Joe Nwankwo , Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Authority Newspaper,  Mr Madu Onuorah (2nd Left) , Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo  (2nd Right) and Executive Director of Marketing, Mr Chuks Akunna  after the presentation of  a nomination letter as the Governor of The Year  of Authority Newspaper to the Governor. 

Nobody can make Rivers people  second class citizens in Nigeria says Governor Wike 

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike  (r) receiving the nomination letter  of Governor of the Year from the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Authority Newspaper, Mr Madu Onuorah on Thursday at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike  has  described  as a contradiction the situation  where politicians from states that depend on Rivers petroleum  for survival , insist that Rivers people should  be  second class citizens in Nigeria.

The governor  maintained  that Nigeria  belongs  to everyone, noting that on no account should  any section  of  the  country  be made  to feel inferior.

He spoke at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday  after receiving  a nomination letter as the Governor of The Year  of Authority Newspaper.

He said: “I believe  that  this country  belongs to all of us. I believe that nobody should  be  a second  class  citizen  of  this country.

“I come from a state that by the Special Grace of God produces the wealth of the nation. So, even those who depend on the oil noney to survive are allowed to speak. Why would somebody that  produces that wealth, not speak ?”

The governor  emphasized that all the people of Rivers State  demand is that democracy  must triumph.  He wondered why the leadership of APC  cannot accept  that they will not win in all states, when Former President Jonathan  willingly  conceded defeat.

He said: “This is a government  that came to power on the platform  of change.  We have  offered ourselves  to help them achieve change, instead of them to commend us, they want to  eliminate  us.

“I have told people who care to know, you rig election  where you are popular.  When you rig election  where you are not popular, it leads to violence “.

He noted that the Police are investigating  the  concocted audio as a means of justifying their failure to deliver  to their paymasters, despite the funds allocated to them to subvert  the  will of Rivers people.

Governor Wike said: “They are justifying the  money they spent , simply to retire the money. They couldn’t  deliver, so they are  looking for ways to justify  the money given to them”.

He said if the police  authorities  were serious about investigations, they would have been investigating the APC  governors who threatened violence in Hausa and Yoruba Language at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium during the party’s rally. He added that the rally which was televised live also had the APC  National Chairman  threatening  violence on Rivers people.

Commenting  on  the  award of the Governor of The Year  by the management  of  Authority Newspaper, Governor Wike said it will spur him to work harder.

Earlier, the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Authority Newspaper, Mr Madu Onuorah  said the governor  was nominated  because of  his exploits in politics and infrastructural development.

The award  conferment  ceremony will hold on January 26, 2017.
Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor.
22nd December, 2016.

