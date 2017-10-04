No need to bring back Diezani now – AGF

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said on Wednesday the Federal Government would not ask the British authorities to transfer the case of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Allison-Madueke, to Nigeria.

Allison-Madueke, who is facing investigation for alleged corruption in the United Kingdom, had urged the federal government to bring her back to Nigeria to face charges.

But speaking to journalists at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Malami said that asking for the transfer of Diezani’s case to Nigeria now would jeopardize the investigation being carried out by UK authorities.

Responding to the claim that the government is not doing anything about the ex-minister’s request, the AGF said: “The truth of the matter is that the government is doing something especially on issues of corruption and litigation in Nigeria and outside the country.