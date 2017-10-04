Wednesday , 4 October 2017
Home / featured post / No need to bring back Diezani now – AGF

No need to bring back Diezani now – AGF

October 4, 2017 featured post, News 18 Views

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said on Wednesday the Federal Government would not  ask the British authorities to transfer the case of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Allison-Madueke, to Nigeria.
Allison-Madueke, who is facing investigation for alleged corruption in the United Kingdom, had urged the federal government to bring her back to Nigeria to face charges.
But speaking to journalists at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Malami said that asking for the transfer of Diezani’s case to Nigeria now would jeopardize the investigation being carried out by UK authorities.
Responding to the claim that the government is not doing anything about the ex-minister’s request, the AGF said: “The truth of the matter is that the government is doing something especially on issues of corruption and litigation in Nigeria and outside the country.
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Governor Wike inaugurates LOC for the 2018 African Wrestling Championship 

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has inaugurated the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the …

3 comments

  1. Irrevokeable Michael Jnr
    Irrevokeable Michael Jnr
    October 4, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Because u knew that you have been lieing against her

    Reply
  2. Joy Amadi
    Joy Amadi
    October 4, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    their lies will be expose

    Reply
  3. Scofield Dokubo James
    Scofield Dokubo James
    October 4, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    When she has indicated that she wants to come back and defend herself, I smell a rat

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved