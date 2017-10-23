NNAMDI KANU IS IN ABARIBE’S CUSTODY, FG TELLS COURT

The Federal Government has replied to Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe’s application seeking to withdraw as one of the sureties for the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, describing the application as belated.
The government, in its counter-affidavit and written address filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja to oppose Abaribe’s request, told Abaribe that Kanu was in his custody and he had to produce him for the continuation of his trial.
It stated in its counter-affidavit that Abaribe was aware that Kanu “has long violated the bail conditions handed down by this honourable court” on April 24, 2017 before September 11 when he claimed to have lost contact with the defendant.
The counter-affidavit read in part, “That it was at this point at violating the conditions at the bail that the senator surety ought to surrender the 1st defendant and or bring up this application; “That this application is belated and ill-timed;
“The applicant failed to apply to the court timeously, stating on oath that the defendant bound by recognizance to appear before this court had violated the bail condition given by this court.”
The prosecuting counsel, Mr. Shuaibu Labaran, argued in the written address that Abaribe “failed woefully” by allegedly aiding and abetting Kanu to flout his bail conditions.
The written address stated, “My lord, the surety has failed woefully to abide by the terms of the contract he entered into with this court and therefore cannot claim frustration.
“My lord, we urge that the court hold, that surety having refused to do what he ought to have done pursuant to section 174 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 aided and abetted the 1st defendant in the flouting of the bail conditions of this court and should forfeit the bond he entered into.”
Denying that Kanu was not in the custody of the Nigerian Army, the Federal Government stated in its counter-affidavit that the defendant remained in Abaribe’s custody.
“That the military activities in Abia State tagged ‘Operation Python Dance II’ was a routine exercise in its second year carried out by the military at the end of every year.
“That the 1st defendant is not in the custody of the Nigerian military or any other security agency in that regard.
“That the 1st defendant is in custody of the applicant (Abaribe).”
Kanu was absent from court when his case came up on October 17, 2017, but his co-defendants with whom he was being prosecuted on charges of treasonable felony were produced in court by prison officials.
Abaribe’s lawyer, Ogechi Ogunna, informed the court of the motion by his client seeking to withdraw as Kanu’s surety but the judge said she would not hear it until the senator first produced the missing defendant.
She gave Abaribe and the two other sureties up till November 20 to produce the defendant in court.
Meanwhile, the Indigenous People of Biafra on Sunday insisted that the Federal Government of President Muhammadu Buhari knew the whereabouts of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.
It asked the government to produce Kanu without further delay in order not to provoke the group to go into armed conflict with the government.
In a statement made available to our correspondent in Awka, Anambra State by the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB accused Buhari and some leaders in the South-East geopolitical zone of conspiracy of silence on the issue.
The statement read, “We are asking Maj.-Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, Nnia Nwodo and South-East governors to produce Nnamdi Kanu because they or their representatives all participated in countless meetings in Abuja and Enugu where the modus operandi of the genocidal Operation Python Dance II was agreed and ratified.
“It was as a direct result of military invasion of the home of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and massacre of 28 innocent unarmed civilians with many missing that has led us to once again politely ask that our leader be presented to us dead or alive.
“It is becoming clear to everybody that Muhammadu Buhari, Nnia Nwodo and South East governors are desperately trying to draw IPOB into armed confrontation and militancy to justify their genocidal clampdown on innocent people of the South-East and South-South.”
-Punch
The bail he violated was it in constitution or human right abuse against his freedom to movement, speech and worship. the military army invaded his home and killed 28 people in his home including his dog, the kidnapped him knowing fully well his case is in court. Nigeria is so corrupt and the should produce him in court.
SENATOR ENYINNAYA. H ABARIBE.
(SURETY/ COURT ORDER/ MILITARY RAID/BAIL-TERM / NNAMDI KALU/ REALITY).
Distinguished Senator Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe is a Fmr Abia Deputy Gov, an ANPP Guber Aspirant in 2003, & current 3 Term PDP Federal Parliamentarian representing Abia South Senatorial District since April 2007 to date. He is the Senate Chairman on Media and Publicity.
In all,the portfolio of the 62yr Old diplomatic & responsible father do not define a “Terrorist”, “Juvenile Politician nor Ethnocentrist”.
On Oct 2007, Chief Ralph Uwazurike,the Imo State born “MASSOB Leader” was on trial for treason. Senator Abaribe and 6 co-south east senators protested at the Federal High court in Lagos, demanding the release of the MASSOB Leader.
Similarly,on April24,2017,Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,the Umuahia born “IPOB Leader” was granted bail.
His, came at high cost of soul disturbing demands with 3 sureties. Senator Abaribe with 2 others brazenly presented themselves as Surety,signed the bail bond and were willing to stand in as long as the normal arrangement endured.
Both arrest have things in common “agitation for freedom”/”Call for an egalitarian society in the structural imbalance of Nigeria. ”
Now the Crux of The Matter:
———————————————————————-
1)Nnamdi Kanu holds a dual citizenship (Nigeria and UK). Pre- arrest & Post- bail of April 2017, he had moved about as a free nationale with no Police Security, despite rumors of threats to his life.
2)Information on good ground has it that Kanu had made avowals always till August 2017 before the senator to appear on court trial date.
3)It is believed that Kanu had lived in his country home till the 2nd week of September 2017 Military raid in his Home, within time he and IPOB were proscribed as a Terrorist Organization. From then,rumors have it that Kanu had been killed as consequence of the raid like Osama Bin Laden was. Other views suggest there was a military adoption of Kanu.
The intention of a military raid devoid of Police involvement at a time Kanu’s matter subsists in court is a cause for suspicion. Life or Death, his whereabout has become a mystery.
4)It is now obvious that the Distinguished Senator Abaribe associated with kanu as a free nationale last on August and not as a “terrorist” from 2nd week of September 2017 when Kanu’s Status Profile changed and last seen.
5)It is true also that Senator Abaribe may not have been notified on the military invasion to Kanu’s home the 2nd week of September 2017, neither was the senator amongst the military detachment/patrol of raid, nor is he a security attachee to Kanu, nor was he seen with Kanu in his home those faithful days of invasion.
6)”Rep ipsa loquita” those acts of invasion to Kanu’s home had compromised the trial Process and normal bail surety element.
A) Is it not right that the “Doctrine of last Seen” be evoked like the “Doctrine of Necessity” was sometime ,in accounting for Kanu’s where about?
7)In the above scenario/new found status profile of Nnamdi Kanu:
A) Did educated Distinguished Senator Abaribe appear as surety to a “terrorist” on April 2017 till pre-bail of September 10,2017 or as a Free Nationale?
B) Is senator Abaribe not right to file a motion to be discharged as a surety to a “Terrorist” as not the personality or Status profile he surteed?
C) Is Senator Abaribe still liable to produce or know the where about of Nnamdi Kanu now “Terrorist” or is he privy to terrorist operations?
8)Why should Senator Abaribe be chastised for the consequence of a Lacuna he does not have oversight on?
9)Counsel to FG, I guess did not take these technical views into consideration.
Maybe, such case would buttress the need for “State Police”, wherein any State Governor as Chief Security Officer of his State could deploy the commissioner of police with his men to provide police Security to a person from the day of bail till next appearance in court.
But contrary, the Governors go with the name “Chief Security Officer of their States” with least capacity since the commissioner of police derives his orders from the FG(C-in-C).
The Need again for devolution of powers.
Now, Senator Abaribe is a Pan Nigerian and loved by his people of South East who view him as a strong voice in the Red Chamber(Senate) in the wake of seeming lobsidedness or structural imbalance in the Federation.
Obviously, his legislative acumen and contribution in nation building are not in doubt.
The senator has not committed any offence of his, rather he has applied himself in line with democratic tenets/goodwill for a citizen to get fair hearing.
Political schools of thought see the recent as a design to affix “Terrorist” tag on the distinguished Senator,smear his political career/name and possibly intimidate him to a corner never to be a flagship for his South East senatorial/ Geopolitical zone.
Some South Easterners seem to see the Court, Military and Nigeria as one in any verdit sequel to this Surety imbroglio.
However, whosoever ordered that military invasion to kanu’s home when he was last seen, the bulk of Kanu’s whereabout will seem to rest on his shoulders/table/mouth.
Therefore, it is disturbing that Justice Binta Nyarko’s led court who granted bail to a “non- terrorist” with responsible sureties as a distinguished Senator, etal, would revert to demand a “status profiled terrorist” be turned in by a reputable Senator. 😳😳😳😳😳😳
The court would have been fair & Just to hold the suretees liable if the defendant had absconded/eloped on a normal playing bail ground. I hope am making sense?
Lastly, It would be an assault to the South East Governors who went all out to ban the activities of IPOB on September 2017 for peace sake as against the seeming overwhelming view of the Easterners who see “IPOB & KANU” as no threat nor Terrorist rather voice to be listened to.
A voice that may have gone down largely, if true restructuring had long existed.
More assault on the Distinguished Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and co-surety , may deepen disenchantment in the already volatile Region.
I hope we are still in a Democracy?
Comr, Nwaejike Chibuike.
(Fmr, SUG President)
And y can’t the fg tell the terrorist army to produce hi.s so they can narrate their ordeal
When you have a court case with someone, do not go to his house to harass him or show force. It is called contempt of court or abuse of the judiciary.
When you have a court case with someone, do not kill him. That is called babarism. By killing him, you have become a murderer in the eyes of God and man.
If you are the President and you have a court case with a citizen, act like a president. Let the court decide who is right and who is wrong. Do not abuse your office by endangering the life of the person that you are in court with. Do not send the army to attack him to kill him! That is called abuse of power or attempt to subvert justice.
If you cannot prove your case before a court of law, you have no case!
If you have a court case with someone, you are to plead your case before the judge. The judge will also listen to the other party. After then, the judge gives his or her judgement. Whatever the judge says is what is acceptable in law. If you disagree with the judgement at one court, you can challenge it in a higher court until you get to the Supreme Court. What the Supreme Court says is final.
On the case between President Buhari and Nnamdi Kanu or between Nnamdi Kanu and President Buhari’s government, the president has acted in very unlawful ways, harassing the young man, endangering his life and now has kept him missing. This is a moral tragedy; a despicable example worthy of condemnation by all generations.
DO NOT FOLLOW HIS EXAMPLE OF LAWLESSNESS.
Again, if you cannot prove your case before a court of law, you have no case!
PRESIDENT BUHARI SHOULD PRODUCE NNAMDI KANU AND MAKE HIS CASE IN COURT! THAT IS THE CIVILIZED THING TO DO