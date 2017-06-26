Monday , 26 June 2017
Nigeria’s Unity Is Paramount, Ex-President Jonathan Says

June 26, 2017

Former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has appealed to all Nigerians to see the unity of Nigeria as a paramount issue that must not be toyed with.

Dr. Jonathan made the appeal on Monday while playing host to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Former Ministers’ Forum in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“The unity of the country is paramount, we cannot develop as a nation. No matter how people demonstrate, no president can do magic if there is so much tension in the land,” he said.

Amidst calls for cessation and quit notices, the former President noted that no country can develop under an atmosphere of insecurity and threats to its existence.

He stressed the need for Nigerians to live peacefully with one another, stressing that it would help to build the nation’s economy by attracting more investors.

“Immediately there is a sense of insecurity in any country investors will pull back and when investors pull back, then the economy will drop. What improves the economy is confidence and what makes investors have that confidence is peace. We should all pray and work towards that peace and that is the only way we can grow the economy as a nation.

