Nigeria’s Lawmakers Ask Executive To Improve Welfare Of Troops

The House of Representatives in Nigeria has asked the Executives to ensure improved welfare for the troops in counter-insurgency operations in the northeast.

Adopting a motion on the recovery of the Sambisa forest from the Boko Haram insurgents, the House commended the troops for their courage, which led to the defeat and consequent capturing of forest.

The House also urged the Executives to work towards instituting insurance and housing schemes for the personnel of the armed forces in the event of disability or death in order to ensure that Nigerian fallen heroes were not forgotten.

The lawmakers also want the government to ensure comprehensive education for the families of officers and soldiers that die at the battleground.

They also observed a minute silence for the repose of the fallen heroes.

“Boko Haram Last Stronghold”

President Muhammadu Buhari had on December 24 announced that Nigerian soldiers had raided Boko Haram’s “last stronghold” in Sambisa forest.

He said that the the era of Boko Haram militants had ended with the clearing of the last bastion in the forest.

President Buhari said the insurgents have finally been crushed