Nigerian Navy Abandons Community Waterways, Diverts Gov. Wike’s Gun Boats To Escort Chevron Workers

.* Navy Earns N78 Million Naira Monthly From Leasing Of 8 Gun boats.

Following the continued harassment, maiming and killings on Rivers waterways especially along the Bonny-Port Harcourt sea route by sea pirates, the leadership of the PDP in Bonny local government area led by the Commissioner for local government affairs; Hon. Rodaford LongJohn met with the governor of Rivers State Barr. Nyesom Wike in January, 2017 and requested from the governor; two security gun boats to secure the Bonny waterways.

In that meeting Hon. LongJohn thanked the governor for the on going Bonny/Bile Jetty, however, he insisted that the security of those who will use the jetty can only be guaranteed if the waterways are secured with sophisticated gun boats.

Upon LongJohn’s request Gov. Wike promised to procure 8 gun boats to secure Rivers waterways. And on the 28th of April 2017, Gov. Wike donated 8 gun boats to the Nigerian Navy.

The governor warned the Navy, that the boats are for the security of lives and property in Rivers State, and should not be taken to the neighbouring states on any account or for any other use other than securing community waterways in Rivers State.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas commended the Rivers State Governor for the provision of the Gunboats, and assured him that the Nigerian Navy will put the Gunboats to use to protect the Bonny waterways and other parts of Rivers state.

Seven months after the governor donated these 8 gun boats to the Navy, Bonny is yet to see a single gun boat on her waterways. And the governor has asked the Navy to return the boats hence the Navy refused to use it to protect lives and properties of Rivers people.

However, we found out that the Nigerian Navy has leased out the 8 gun boats to multinational companies for N78 Million Naira monthly, to escort their crew to oil and gas off shore locations, and has abandoned the communities to daily pirates’ attacks.

Beyond the funfare and claiming of the Bodo-Bonny road project by the APC in Bonny, I expected the Bonny APC to ask the Vice President to order the Nigerian Navy to deploy the Gov. Wike’s gun boats to secure the lives of Bonny people.

The APC in Bonny failed to do this for Bonny people, knowing that no governor including Gov. Wike can order a constable, or any Naval officer to do the right thing, because no governor pays them salaries.