Nigerian Media and the Southern Kaduna Genocide

By SCAN NEWS

As you sleep this night, Fulani herdsmen are butchering people in Southern Kaduna where curfew was imposed by Buhari’s friend, Nasir El-Rufai.

The people of Southern Kaduna have been left at the mercy of the murderous Fulani herdsmen. To ensure that majority of them get killed, Buhari and El-Rufai imposed a curfew. This loose curfew with no security personnel to enforce, has given Fulani herdsmen the opportunity to kill at will.

The information coming of Southern Kaduna is shocking.

Yet, this genocide is not reported.

Five Local Government Areas affected, 53 Villages affected , 808 killed, 57 injured 1422 houses damaged , 16 Churches razed, 19 shops brought down, 1 school damaged and 5 cars destroyed –

Media critics claim that President Muhammadu Buhari and El-Rufai have compromised the media. Why killings are on, media only report less important events.

The worst is that NTA reported that Buhari has sent just 500 policemen to Southern Kaduna to quell killings 5 Local Government Areas. Meanwhile, to rig electio Buhari sent over 90000 policemen soldiers , policemen, civil defence etc.

The failure of Buhari to tackle the Southern Kaduna Genocide means they know why their Fulani herdsmen are having the right of way.

It behoves the media to report the ugly deaths across Southern Kaduna. The country cannot pretend not to know about the Genocide.