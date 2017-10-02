Nigerian Army is notorious for Victories Against Nigerians

By Ahaoma Kanu

The FG who invaded the home of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, should produce him. The Nigeria Army, very notorious for having numerous victories against their own citizens, have a precedent of killing innocent unarmed Nigerians, burying their bodies secretly in mass graves, arresting the top figure of the organization or community and then denying they know the whereabouts of the person in question. We have seen it happen in Kaduna with the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) and Sheikh Ibrahim el Zak Zaki; we have seen that in the manner they killed IPOB members in Aba, Port Harcourt, Onitsha and Asaba. They have done the same again at Afara-Ukwu in Umuahia. Nnamdi Kanu is missing and the Nigeria government should produce him.

Help spread this message by sharing the hastag #whereisnnamdikanu