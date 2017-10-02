Monday , 2 October 2017
Home / featured post / Nigerian Army is notorious for Victories Against Nigerians

Nigerian Army is notorious for Victories Against Nigerians

October 2, 2017 featured post, News 40 Views

By Ahaoma Kanu

The FG who invaded the home of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, should produce him. The Nigeria Army, very notorious for having numerous victories against their own citizens, have a precedent of killing innocent unarmed Nigerians, burying their bodies secretly in mass graves, arresting the top figure of the organization or community and then denying they know the whereabouts of the person in question. We have seen it happen in Kaduna with the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) and Sheikh Ibrahim el Zak Zaki; we have seen that in the manner they killed IPOB members in Aba, Port Harcourt, Onitsha and Asaba. They have done the same again at Afara-Ukwu in Umuahia. Nnamdi Kanu is missing and the Nigeria government should produce him.

Help spread this message by sharing the hastag #whereisnnamdikanu

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

RSG TASKS FGN ON THE REPAIR OF EAST WEST ROAD

The Rivers State Government has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to declare a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved