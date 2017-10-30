NIGERIA‘LL BURN IF JONATHAN IS ARRESTED, SAYS ORUBEBE

Against the backdrop of the recent invitation of former President Goodluck Jonathan by a Federal High Court and sundry statements made against his person, a Niger Delta Commentator and Ijaw leader, Hon. Kennedy Orubebe, has said that Nigeria will burn if the former President is arrested.
Speaking to Sunday Telegraph in Warri, Delta State, Orubebe, a founding member of the Federated Niger Delta Izon Communities (FNDIC) and PANDEF, said any effort to probe the ex-President should commence with thorough investigation into all sleaze practices carried out under previous Presidents and Heads of state.
Orubebe said: “I vehemently say that for them to make any mistake of arresting Jonathan will not augur well for the present government. But we know that past Presidents and Heads of State in the country have committed a lot of atrocities against this country and nobody raised an eyebrow. I repeat if Buhari’s government makes any attempt to arrest President Jonathan, it will not be taken kindly particularly by the Ijaws. In fact, the country will burn.
“I know for sure that Buhari’s government will not arrest Jonathan. So, let’s leave it like that. But in case it happens, the entire Niger Delta will boil and Buhari will not be comfortable wherever he is. In fact, government should not think of that.
“Although Jonathan ignored his people when he was in power and developed the North, be that as it may, let this government remember that he (Jonathan) came from somewhere because he remains our son no matter what.
“If the government wants to make any arrest, they should start from the past Presidents and Heads of State that did something unconstitutional against this country. I remember that Chief Obasanjo’s name was mentioned in the Halliburton scandal; so, they should not think of arresting Dr. Jonathan because it will backfire seriously on them.”
He decried what he referred to as disparaging statements made against Jonathan by Buhari’s aides, stating that that was uncalled for. According to him, there is nothing unusual about opposition party speaking against politics of the incumbent, provided they are based on facts.
He advised Jonathan, however, to maintain a dignified silence and feel free to offer advice privately to President Buhari when need be, even as he (Jonathan) should speak out when his government or person is being vilified or Nigerians are fed with lies about him.
-New Telegraph
Speak up!!!
You can say that again, after all you’re used to those types of speeches.
Infobytes: Maina isn’t the first person that was fired for corruption that Buhari has brought back to government.
Ifeanyi Baron Okugbo chronologically pens downs some of the corrupt Northerners that Buhari have reinstated through the backdoor:
1. AbdulRahman Danbazzau was fired as chief of army staff for corrupt practices in purchasing of arms and gas been appointed minister of interior by buhari
2. Mohammed Barkindo was removed as NNPC MD by the late yaradua for stealing huge kickbacks from oil and and been appointed as Nigeria’s Secretary General to opec by Buhari
3. ACP Zakari Bui, a man accused and dismissed for aiding boko haram kingpin kabiru Sokoto to escape from detention was reinstated and promoted by buhari.
4. Abdul Rasheed Maina, a man that ran away since 2014 and has been declared wanted by efcc for embezzlement of N2bn pension funds have been reinstated as deputy director ministry of interior.
5. Ahmed Gambo Saleh, Registrar of the Supreme Court, He stole N2.2bn belonging to the Supreme court and was caught red handed and fire, today Ahmed Gambo Saleh has now been appointed the secretary of the committee monitoring corruption trials.
I can go on and on listing names.
Buhari recall on Maina is a sign that any Govt no matter how reckless or irresponsible can be called to order by Citizen Power. I have no doubt in my mind though that the man’s brazen recall was orchestrated at the highest levels of governance in our country. I have no confidence also in the fight against Corruption based on many instances of “see no evil; hear no evil” displayed so far by Buhari. If the highest office in the land could have been infiltrated by rats, it’s possible that shady rats in human form also thrive there.
Maina seems to my mind to be another victim of the power-play in this same highest office with Buhari as the umpire who has lost his whistle. The entertainment from what should be a dignified office continues to amuse us as the umpire allows foul after foul to be committed. Nigerians have woken up to the Deceit, Falsehood and Hypocrisy of the Buhari-led and APC-formed FG on Corruption and Good Governance. Neither the belated moves to win Anambra nor this move on Maina must deceive us. Rather we must ask: what of Babachir and Baru?
What this proves however is that responsible journalism can prevent a hopelessly irredeemable Govt from doing further damage before 2019. In this we must commend Premium Times on this one for exposing this instance of corruption hiding under an official toga of sainthood. Further commendation to those who all the while pretended to be asleep as this Govt covered and buried act after act of brazen corruption. To them i say “Good morning” although it is evening already because when a person wakes is his own morning so i say again “Good morning”.
The Govt doesn’t have sense – we’ve all seen it. But even senseless people can be forced to act sane if they’re put in restricting chains Or if they’re flogged with the cane Yorubas call “pankere” which is deemed to be the husband of every mad person – automatic temporary reset.
From now onwards: we mustn’t go back to sleep. It must be bumper-to-fender: absolute close marking of Govt by every responsible citizen. Question everything or allow those of us who want to question them to do so without you as a fellow citizen justifying them and attacking us. If all of us hadn’t spoken collectively and rejected the brazen Maina impunity: The APC broom would have swept it under the carpet. That APC broom of witches swept Buratai’s mansion in Dubai, Babachir Lawal’s Corruption with IDP funds and IkoyiGate all under the carpet. For now it’s not PDP versus APC – it’s all of us versus a Govt that will destroy our future if we don’t speak up.(Copied)
I stand with Jonathan.!!!
His better Dan dat Ghost u call ur president, mugu.
No election in Biafra land.
Buhari, Obasanjo, Oladipo Diya and Shehu Yardua were once arrested and none of their kinsmen threatened to burn Nigeria. Tafawa Balewa, Sardauna, Murtala and Akintola were killed but none of their kinsmen threatened to burn Nigeria. Except those people that are good in insulting and abusing others in the social media.
Is he the only leader that was invited in the history of Nigeria?
Rubbish man talking
No need to think toward arresting of GEJ. This about people should understand that the Niger Delta is not like biafra they can just come begin to dance their mumu aboki dance. Burning nigeria can be done in different ways not the usual conventional way you think. There are so many ways of killing a 🐀 abokis/almagiris take note. tell your brother to leave GEJ alone. Let him know that he will not live in Ask rock for rest of his life. Whatever measure is using today shall be used on him tomorrow. After all he is now the grandfather of reinstating criminals and fraudsters in Nigeria.Tell him just pray seriously to čomplete his remaining non result oriented years and retire back to his Daura and continue his cow milking job
Sharap your dirty mouth,is Jonathan above the law,if he is invited to a witness stand what is the big deal there.He is just a single soul who is answerable to Nigeria.
Azubuike Ochi ur an Elder so y insult d guy? just cos he spoke his mind, Respect is reciprocal, besides d guy is saying d truth, Judas like u are d problems we have in dis region.
Buhari is just a fool at 80 and if hé didnt change for his evil charater he is going to be a fool forever,buhari self fish behavior is going to make biafra a country so soon.a man that claim that he came to fight corruption is the same man promoting the corrupt people what asham’in shorth i am ashame of this country this zoo is not in tittle to call a country.touching Goodluck is like touching all Biafra,we keep calm doesnt mean that we dont no what to do but futur shall tell.all hail biafra .there was a country call Nigeria
You are an empty fool at this stage you are still calling Nigeria zoo,and also mentioning biafra.No wonder your leader is on the run
In their dream they can arrest him. But in reality they can’t try it
Pls where is Nnamdi Kanu?
For sure Bahari Power and madness can not get to that level,because he can not bear the consiqences