Nigeria@57: IGP Orders Massive Deployment Of Police Personnel

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has ordered a massive deployment of Police personnel across Nigeria to ensure a hitch-free and peaceful celebration of Nigeria’s 57th independence celebration.
The police boss in a statement of Saturday directs all Commissioners of Police in all states of the Federation and their supervising assistant Inspectors General of Police in charge of zonal commands to carry out the order.
The officers and men are to be drafted from the police mobile force, counter-terrorism unit, special police forces and force intelligence and investigation department, among others.
They are also to forestall any disturbances in connection with the quit notices issued by various groups in the country.
Also, the IGP has placed all the personnel of the Force on red alert to nip in the bud any attempt by any group under whatsoever guise to cause disturbance of the peace on 1st of October, 2017 or at any other time.
The IGP also congratulates Nigeria and Nigerians on the occasion of the 57th Independence Anniversary, he implores Nigerians to be their brother’s keeper and demonstrate love, as well as promote harmonious co-existence with our fellow Nigerians
to do what?….. this Nigeria is a shame to the committee of countries……
Why?.Just because of a country still crawling at 57.They should be ashamed.When a country is crawling at 57,when is it going to start walking?.
Is the massive deployment of the Ngrian Police to chase and kill the rats which chased away “Say Malu” from his Aso Rock office or what?
MANY HAVE GONE DUE TO IGNORANT..
I wept for Nigeria, at 57 we are still in the same position I believed Jesus will also wept as he did in John 11vrs 35:
Why Police , why not Army or is the Python resting from it’s dance at Abia ?
Everything about this government is war and deployment of thug$(Nigerian soldiers and police)
Their can stop any thing if…
It means there is no independent , but killdipendence”
Why is it that any time Biafrans Christians said they want to leave Nigeria you will be crying and begging Biafrans to stay?