Nigeria Under Buhari’s Leadership Is A Failed State — Ex-Gov. Peter Obi

A former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has said that Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has failed as a country.

Mr. Obi stated this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, on Saturday during the 2017 Independence anniversary lecture at the Akanu- ibiam International Conference Centre where he was a guest lecturer.
The former governor spoke on the topic “Change and changing Nigeria through harnessing of investment potentials of Ebonyi state: yesterday, today and tomorrow.
He expressed regret that the country was still operating in the past with no qualified leadership to revitalise the economy.
The former governor blamed the recent rise in agitation of youth across the country, especially the Indigenous People of Biafra, as a result of the poor leadership of the present administration of the federal government.
“For me the country has failed, If any body tells you that Nigeria is doing well, tell them it is a lie. They said that we are out of recession but almost all Nigerians are still feeling greatly the impact of recession,” he stated.
He urged the governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, to always tell the people he is ruling the truth adding that the people will trust and believe him the more.

