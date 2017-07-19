Nigeria Suffers Another International Embarrassment, Suspended From…

18/07/2017

At a time Nigeria ought to be redeeming it’s image in the comity of nations; most especially under the change mantra and fight against corruption, ‎the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units has suspended Nigeria from International Anti-Corruption Organisation.

The group, in its ongoing meeting in China, comprising about 152 countries of the world, which cooperate and engage in financial intelligence sharing among members, suspended Nigeria on the account that the Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, had continued to interfare and violate all the applicable standards of ensuring rule of law and integrity of the NFIU, by transferring/posting away the core and experienced, highly trained workers of NFIU while bringing untrained police officers to the Unit amongst other offences.

According to security experts, the implication of the suspension is that the group will be pulling the plug on Nigeria.

The suspension is until January next year for Nigeria to put things in order otherwise it faces final expulsion after January.

Note that intelligence gathering and sharing is crucial to the universal and local war against corruption, money laundering and terrorism financing by various member countries.

“Despite the perceived and probably obvious fight against corruption by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government, the country has been suspended by an international anti-corruption organisation.

Other consequences is that Nigeria will be barred from accessing financial report on anyone, who has been accused to have looted the nation’s funds as all the bank accounts of the suspect wherever they are located in the world!‎ will be kept in secrecy as EGMONT group will not be available for assistance.

Recall that Nigeria’s Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, enjoys those and other benefits by virtue of our membership of EGMONT Group.

The NFIU having secured information from EGMONT supplies all the firepower and financial intelligence report to the nation’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to fight corruption. Without the NFIU, the EFCC is absolutely nothing.

According to news reports, ‎being a member of EGMONT comes with certain rules and standards which must be complied with by each member.

Among them is to domicile the NFIU within any government Agency, but you must maintain its operational autonomy from undue interference or excessive control by such Agency, individual, or politicians.

Information reaching TM News indicates that repeated warnings from EGMONT Group were not heeded until that body got fed up and finally suspended Nigeria on Wednesday July 5.

It was discovered that just last month, at its pre-convention preparations, EGMONT Group condemned Nigeria for what they referred to as “cock and shoot” style of fighting corruption.

A source said: “all our efforts to join the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) where we already secured an observer status is down the drain unless we get it right before January 2018. This is a devastating blow really.”

Unconfirmed sources said; that the Attorney General of Nigeria, Abubakar Malami has not been informed (formally or informally) about the development in a desperate bid to keep him in the dark by Magu and his associates.

“The NFIU is domiciled within the EFCC. That’s why the leadership of the agency is now being accused of corruptly and endlessly interfering in the operation of the Unit contrary to, and in manifest violation of internationally