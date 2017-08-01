NIGERIA HOSTS WORLD SCHOOLS DEBATE IN 2019 SAYS CHAIRMAN, NATIONAL ADVISORY BOARD.

The Chairman, National Advisory Board of President Schools Debate of Nigeria (PSDN), Professor Jerry Agada said Nigeria is bidding to host the world school debate come 2019. The former education minister dropped this hint while presenting the bid document in Ado Ekiti.

Prof. Agada maintained that Nigeria is bidding for the hosting right during the world debate holding in Bali, Indonesia starting from Monday. According to the former President of ANA, Team Nigeria is made up of debaters from Anambra and Ebonyi states respectively.

He added that the team will depart with national officials the next day, saying that they are ready to do Nigeria proud by not only winning the competition in Bali, but by also winning the bid so that Nigeria would host the entire world in 2019 to make the nation proud.

The Chairman, Civil Service Commission, Benue state thanked the Governor of the state, Chief Ayodele Fayose for donating the giant trophy to be competed for by all schools in the federation.

Presenting the trophy to the Chairman, Governor Fayose represented by the Director of schools, Mr. Daramola commended the chairman and officials of the body for contributing immensely to the education development of the country. The governor pledged the state’s continued support for the program and said the whole country is looking forward to hosting the entire world come 2019.