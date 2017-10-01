Nigeria at 57: Why Gov Nyesom Wike Must Go, by Volunteers 4 Wike

Sorry, I didn’t quite have space to write my full title: Why Gov Nyesom Wike Must Go For a Second Term.

Ok, Now that I have your attention, I’m going to take you back a short while.

It’s easy for people to forget when they were hungry, once they begin to see steady meals. A lot of people have forgotten so easily and taken it for granted that as at 2 years ago, the hopes of the common man in Rivers State were dashed. Yes, the judiciary which is the last hope of the common man was strangulated in Rivers State. There were no courts sitting in Rivers state. The court premises were not just locked, they were welded by those who felt they own Rivers state and so must determine what happens in it. This meant that thousands of people awaiting trial in prisons within Rivers State were left to suffer. The prisons were so congested there was fear of epidemic outbreak.

I had to point this out first because it’s unheard of for a state not to have a Chief Judge for upwards of two years which lead to breakdown of law in Rivers State.

Governor Wike has shown that he has the common man at heart. That is why immediately after being sworn-in on the Friday, 29 May, 2015 right there at the Liberation Stadium in Elekahia, Port Harcourt, he ordered the immediate reopening of all locked courts and announced the appointment of a Chief Judge for the state. There also, he announced the reinstatement of of lecturers of RSUST who were relieved by the then out-going government.

Just so people dont easily forget, I will try to recount some of the achievements of Gov Wike in just over 2 years that he became governor of Rivers State.

His love for a free judiciary cannot be summed up without itemizing:

– Completion of the ultra-modern NBA Law Centre,

– Construction of a brand new Federal High Court Complex in Port Harcourt.

– Construction of Rivers State Judges Quarters which was flagged off by Nigeria CJN.

His achievements in the area of securityin the state is reminiscent of a man that wants peace for his people. In the area of security, Gov Wike support include:

-Supporting the setting up of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army

– Provision of funds, vehicles and equipment for security agencies in the state, with close to 200 patrol vans and over 20 gunboats.

– Setting up an amnesty programme that made armed militants and cult members surrender their arms.

And when an arm of Federal Police, the State Anti-Robbery Squard (SARS) seemed bent on derailing his peaceful vision for the state,

– Called out the commander of the SARS Akin Fakorede, a brave move by any feat.

Because of these, the security confidence people have about Rivers State has increased drastically as organizations like the

Nigeria Bar Association (NBA),Nigerian Guild of Editor (NGE),The Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA),2017 African Bar Association (AFBA Conference),International Polo Tournament andRotary International, among others, held their annual conferences in Rivers State.

His infrastructural developmentachievements are second to non. To sum it up, he was called “Mr Projects” by no less a person than Nigeria’s vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. They include:

– More than 80 roads, aside bridges and jetties have been constructed, reconstructed and rehabilitated,

– Work is on-going on the construction of about 35 new roads spread across the three senatorial districts of the state.

– Remodeling the Diete Spiff Civic Centre.

In the Health Sector,

– Governor Wike flagged off the private hospitals loan scheme, which seeks to provide loans to private hospitals in the state to be able to upgrade to international standards.

– Rehabilitation of dilapidated 13 General Hospitals across varioius LGAs is on-going with that of Abua just recently commissioned.

In the area of education, Gov Wike embarked on the:

– Upgrade and reconstruction of 5 major secondary schools in the three senatorial districts.

– Reconstruction and furnishing 175 Primary and Junior Secondary Schools in all the 23 Local Government Areas.

In Tourism ,

– We are really proud of the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, the first of its kind in West Africa.

In Payment of Salaries, Empowerment and Job Creation:

– Prompt payment of salaries for State Civil Servants

– Local contractors were engaged to execute most of the projects, they in turn engaged different cadres of skilled and unskilled labour, thereny creating Jos and empowerment for Rivers people across the 23 LGAs.

– We understand that Governor Wike is set to roll out about 50,000 direct jobs for Rivers people living in all the 4442 Polling Units in the state. Each polling unit will get 10 jobs.

His works have not gone unnoticed. Reputable and respected state, national and international awards has poured into his crowded awards cabinet including:

– The Sun Governor of the Year’ award 2016

– Independent Newspapers Man of the Year 2016

– Authority Newspaper Man of the Year, 2016

– Rivers State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Apostle of Peace.

– Daily Times Newspaper award joint award for heroes and heroines who have helped shape Nigeria’s history in different fields by Daily Times.

– United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) award for “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution “ which will be conferred on the governor at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on October 31, 2017 , as part of the 12th Global Forum of Human Settlements for his investments in the development of urban renewal programmes, housing and projects that improve the living conditions of less privileged persons. To us this is the international seal of recognition for Gov Wike.

And because God speaks through people, notable men and women have poured encomiums on the governor. Some include :

– Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan described Gov Wike as a worthy representative of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and praised him for keeping the torch shinning by his exemplary performance, which has justified his election by the people of Rivers State. He noted that Wike’s outstanding performance has become the common story across the country.

– Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and Senate Minority leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio declared that Governor Wike has executed more projects than the APC-led Federal Government, noting that all projects being executed in the state are targeted at improving the living condition of the people.

– Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose declared Rivers State a construction site when he visited Rivers State.

Gov. Wike’s achievements in just over 2 years sets him apart from other governors.And because these achievements are visible everywhere for everyone to see and for his resolve to liberate Rivers State from infrastructural decay, insecurity and to give governance a human face, on behalf of the executives and members of the Volunteers 4 Wike on this day of Nigeria’s 57th Independence day, say GOVERNOR NYESOM EZENWO WIKE SHOULD GO FOR A SECOND TERM.

It is on this note that we call on all Rivers people of good conscience to support Gov Wike to achieve a second term in office. We will work closely with the Rivers State chapter of PDP, led by Bro Felix Obuah and other stake holders to see to the actualization of this dream. And just like we have done since 2014, we will continue to offer him our full support.

We also call on all those who feel aggrieved both from upland and Riverine areas of the state to stop funding negative propaganda in the media and tap into the listening ears of the amiable governor because they cannot stop the progress of Rivers State under Gov Wike.

Mr Daniel Ogolo is the National Leader of Volunteers 4 Wike. He is a public events analyst and an SME coach and writes from Port Harcourt, Nigeria