Nigeria at 57:  Farah Dagogo harps on good leadership

The lawmaker representing Degema Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo, says the need for good leaders is fundamental to the growth and sustainability of Nigeria.

The lawmaker, who made this known via a statement marking Nigeria’s 57th Independence celebration, enjoined citizens of the country to use the occasion to remember and celebrate the bravery of Nigeria’s national heroes who laid down their lives in course of the struggle for the nation’s Independence.

He equally urged all and sundry to use the occasion to take inventory of how well the nation has faired since her independence in the face of the numerous challenges bedeviling the country.

Farah Dagogo, who also doubles as the Chairman, House Committee on Education in the Rivers State House of Assembly, stressed the need for unity and peaceful coexistence amongst citizens, while urging fellow political leaders of the country at all levels to place public interests above their political or personal interests, so that the yearnings and aspirations of the masses can be realized.

“As we remember and celebrate the bravery of our national heroes who gave us Independence, there is no better time than this day of our Independence Day anniversary to take stock of how far we have gone, especially in the face of the numerous challenges bedeviling our country.

” Our national heroes believed that by uniting we stand and by dividing we fall and I agree no less. Every citizen should have a sense of belonging wherever they found themselves.

” Also very fundamental to us as a nation, we need good leaders! Leaders who we all can trust, the kind of leaders who always put public interests above their political or personal interests, so that the yearnings and aspirations of the commoners can be realized.