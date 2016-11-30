NFF sends Falconets home with N30,000

Players of the country’s team to the FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup have finally been paid N30,000 each on their return to the country. However, officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have promised that their win bonuses of $2,000-a-player over Canada and Spain will soon be transferred to their various bank accounts Falconets players at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Ikeja Lagos waiting for transportation back to their homes.

A breakdown of the N30,000 stipend showed that they received a transport fare of N10,000 while N20,000 was to cover their camp allowances. The players were stranded at their Serob Hotel in Abuja following the inability of the NFF to source for the fund as it was gathered that even the paltry sums were only sourced from borrowed fund.