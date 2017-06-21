NEW RIVERS AT TWO: STRATEGIC ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

By Simeon Nwakaudu

Two years ago when Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike took over the reins of leadership, the economy of Rivers State was at its lowest level. The road infrastructure had completely collapsed. The collapse of the road infrastructure led to economic stagnation across the state.

Right on the day of his inauguration at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, Governor Wike launched “Operation Zero Potholes Programme”. Since May 29, 2015, the Wike administration has constructed, reconstructed and rehabilitated over 200 roads.

The administration started with the construction, reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads in Port Harcourt; Obio/Akpor, Ikwerre and Eleme Local Government Areas. Majority of these roads were completed and commissioned at the end of the governor’s first year. Roads in Diobu, Borikiri, Port Harcourt Township and Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

Governor Wike’s development of road infrastructure is tied to the rapid social and economic development of the state. The first class road infrastructure, drainage systems and bridges being constructed, reconstructed and rehabilitated across the state by international and indigenous contractors have enhanced economic recovery in the state.

The road infrastructure is linking communities, thus enabling farmers and businessmen to link up with markets in Urban Centres.

At the last count, the Wike administration has constructed or is constructing over 200 roads, spanning over 500 kilometres in a statewide unprecedented intervention in the road sector.

Some of the key road projects include:

1. Rehabilitation/Maintenance of some roads and drains, tagged “Operation Zero Potholes” in Port Harcourt metropolis (additional Works) (Ahoada Road, Force Avenue, Churchill and Creek Road, Evo and Woji Road, Tombia Extension, Ohiamini Road, Ogbunabali Road, Sokoto Road, Eleme Flyover, Kolokuma Road) – completed and commissioned

2. Rehabilitation of Industry Road – Completed

3. Construction Of Internal Roads and Drains In G.S.S Rumuokwuta in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area – Completed

4. Rehabilitation of marine base junction and Moscow road roundabout and laying of kerb stone and concreting of the island- Completed

5. Port Harcourt Government House – work in progress

6. Reconstruction of High Street, Rehabilitation of Prof. Okujagu Street and Danjuma Drive off Peter Odili Road in Trans Amadi Industrial Area- work in progress

7. Construction of Sani Abacha Road- work in progress

8. Captain Amangala Street, Bishop Fabara Street, Tourist Beach Road, Elliot Henry Street, Bishop Johnson Street, Bonny Street, Adaka Boro Street, Creek Road Extension, Extension of Ada Expressways by Rumuola Bridge and Dualization of Birabi Road by Presidential Hotel Roads as Variation No. 4 – work in progress

9. Desilting and Cleaning of Subsurface Drains and Manholes from Education to Emenike Junction, Okija Road to Nta-Wogba Creek, Mile 3 Diobu Section of Ikwerre Road and Big Culvert Under Aba Road and Desilting of Covered Drains and Deflooding of Bank Road, Gokana, Forces Avenue Thru Moscow Road Junction, Old GRA Port Harcourt- work in progress

10. Construction of Eagle Island – lioabuchi By-Pass, Port Harcourt. – completed and commissioned

11. Construction of Chief Benson Street Chief Benson Close, Omunakwe Str. And the Surrounding Streets Ortiarunma and Omarunma Close. – Contractor is on site.

12. Reconstruction of Roads in D/Line, PHC. – completed and commissioned

13. Dualization of Azikiwe Road (UTC) Junction – Lagos .Bus Stop. – completed and commissioned

NAME OF PROJECT – LGA OBALGA

14. Reconstruction of Diobu Roads (Nnokam Road, Chief Amadi Street, Elechi Street, Odioma Street, Ekwe Street, Wokoma Lane, Azikiwe Street, Ojoto Street, Adelabu Street, Abel Jumbo Street, Ikwerre Rd By Education Bus Stop By The Flyover To Abonnema Wharf Road, Abakaliki Street, Anokwuru Street, Nkoro (Nsuka) Street, > Nnewi Street, Okolabiri Street, Osina Street, Azikwe Lane, Ataba Street, Wokoma Street, Enwume Ave, Ejekwu St., Nnokam Street, Bishop Okoye Street, Wobo Street, Elechi Beach Road, Lumumba Street and Joinkrama St.) – comple ted and commissioned

15. Rehabilitation of Agip Gate to Eagle – Island- lloabuchi link Road Junction and Wike Road in Obio /Akpo L.G.A – Completed

16. Rehabilitation of Abuja Bypass, Mile III Diobu, Port Harcourt – Completed

17. Rehabilitation of Rumuola By Boricamp Junction To Rumuola Flyover, Rumuola Overhead Bridge By Rumuadolu Road To Presidential Hotel, Eliozu East-West Road By The Overhead Bridge – Completed

18. Rehabilitation of SARS (Nelson Mandela) Road, Rukpakwolushi-Eligbolo Road and Agip Road – Completed

19. Rehabilitation of Okocha Mgbuodohia Roads, Rumuolumeni As a Replacement For East/West – Ogbakiri-Degema-Abonnema Road – Completed

20. Construuction of Eneka-Rumuapu-Rukpokwu and Miniorlu – Mgbuakara – Eliaparawo RoadsConstruction of Owabie Road, Canaan Avenue and Ozurunha Street, Off Orazi, all in Rumuowabie Community in Rumuopirikom Town- Eneka- Rumuapu Completed (Miniolu Ongoing)

21. Reconstruction of Rumuagholu-Airport Road “A” L=2550m Spur to Nkpolu East/West Road “B” L = 1170m and Spur to International Market Road “C” L= 1675m- Completed

22. Rehabilitation of Rumukalagbor Road (the link road between Elekahia and Aba Road), Rumuibekwe Road and Eliohani Road- Completed

23. Rehabilitation of Mid-King Perekule Road to Woji Road, Port Harcourt- Completed

24. Reconstruction of Eliozu-Rumunduru-Oroigwe- Elimgbu Road/Bridge in Obio/Apkor LGA- Completed

25. Rehabilitation of Oyigbo Express to Imo River Aba Express Road- work in progress

26. Rehabilitation of Aba Road (Artillery Phase 1 – Phase 2 With CBN Junction, Rivers State Secretariat Complex Access Roads- Completed

27. Reconstruction of Woji Road From Old Aba Road to Alcon Road, Woji Town in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area- Completed

28. Repair of Potholes Road Section Rumuokoro- Rukpokwu Roundabout-Police Check Point- Completed

29. Consultant, Design and Supervision of Reconstruction of Eliozu-Rumunduru-Oroigwe- Elimgbu Road- Completed and commissioned

30. Construction of Rumualugo-Alakahia and Igbogo- Choba Roads – Rumualugo- Alakahia completed and commissioned Igbogo-Choba Roads ongoing

31. Construction of Ozuoba-Rumuosi & Rumuokparali-Choba – work in progress

32. Construction of Second Nkpogu Bridge – work in progress

33. Rehabilitation and Improvement of Rukpokwu Market Junction to Aluu Road – work in progress

34. Reconstruction of Obiri Ikwerre – Airport Road- work in progress

35. Rehabilitation of Some Roads in Woji Town: Chioma Avenue, Railway Road, Mini Woji Street, Mini Otudor Street, Faith Avenue, Delta Bakery Road, Asphalt Overlay from Alcon Gate to Bridge- work in progress

36. Construction of Mgbuoshimini-Nkpor Road, Rumuolumeni, Obalga- work in progress

37. Road Marking of Woji Road from Old Aba Road to Alcon Road, Woji Town In Obio/Akpor LGA- work in progress

38. Construction of Orusa Street, Via Woke Street Off Sani Abacha Road, GRA Phase III, Port Harcourt – work in progress

39. Reconstruction of Ogbunabali Internal Road Port Harcourt- work in progress

40. Reconstruction of Aluu Road (from Omuchiolu Aluu) to Agbada 1 Flow Station

41. Reconstruction of Rumunduru – Eneka Link Road- work in progress

42. Reconstruction of R.D (Nvuike) Road, Mgbuesilaru, off Okporo Road, Rumuodara – work in progress

43. Construction of Isiokpo Internal Roads and Drains- work in progress

44. Construction of Police Station Road – Igbogo Link road, Off East/West Road, Choba in Obio/Akpor L.G.A. – work in progress

45. Construction of Wokem by Frank Owhor Street, Choba in Obio/Akpor LGA- work in progress

46. Construction of Anglican Road with outfall drain in Obio/Akpor LGA- work in progress

47. Reconstruction of Eiimgbu/Atali Internal Roads- work in progress- work in progress

48. Reconstruction of Rumuekini/Aluu Road in Obio/Akport Local Government Area- work in progress

49. Rehabilitation of Aker Road, Rumuolumeni in Obio/Akport Local Government Area

50. Rehabilitation of Rumuola Section of the Port Harcourt Aba Expressway, Port Harcourt

51. Dualization of Rumukrushi-Eneka-lgwuruta Road. – Completed

52. Construction of Abuioma-Woji Road/Bridge. – Completed

53. Construction of Akpajo-Woji Road/Bridge. – Completed

54. Reconstruction of Elioparanwo Road. – Completed

55. Dualisation of Epirikom – Rumuoiumeni Road, (additional works of canals) – Completed

56. Dualisation of Nkpogu Road (from Trans Amadi Road – Micheletti Junction – NLNG Roundabout) Including a Bridge, Reconstruction of Micheletti Junction – Amadi Ama Road and Mammy Market (Nlerum) Road. – Completed

57. Dualisation of East/West-Elelenwo-Woji-Slaughter- Trans Amadi-Garrison Roas. – Completed

58. Construction of Ozuoba-Ogbogoro-Rumuolumeni Road. – Completed

59. Reconstruction of Oyigbo Market Road to Kom-Kom in Oyigbo LGA. – Completed

NAME OF PROJECT – LGA ELEME

60. Repair of some section of East/West Road from Eleme Junction-Onne Junction. Contract Sum = N3,000,000,000.00 – Work in progress

NAME OF PROJECT – LGA OBALGA/ELEME

61. Dualization of Oil Mill-Elelenwo-Akpajo Road- work in progress

NAME OF PROJECT – LGA IKWERRE/ETCHE

62. Reconstruction of Igwuruta-Chokocho Road terminating at the Bridge – Completed and commissioned

NAME OF PROJECT – LGA ETCHE

63. Construction of Eleme Junction-lgbo Etche-Chokocho Road

64. Reconstruction of Chokocho-Umuechem-Ozuzu Road in Etche LGA

65. Construction of Ulakwo ll-Afara-Nihi Etche Road in Etche LGA

NAME OF PROJECT – LGA EMOHUA AND IKWERRE

66. Construction of Rumuji-lbaa-Obele-lsiokpo Road In Emohua and Ikwerre LGAS – Work in progress

67. Reconstruction of Airport-lpo-Omademe-Ozuaha Roads in Ikwerre Local Government Area – Work in progress

NAME OF PROJECT – LGA EMOHUA

68. Construction of Elele Alimini Internal Roads Phase I – work in progress

69. Construction of Elele Alimini Internal Roads Phase II- work in progress

NAME OF PROJECT – LGA TAI, KHANA/GOKANA

70. Dualization of Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono Road – work in progress

71. Construction of Internal Roads of Birabi Memoral Grammar School (BMGS) Bori

NAME OF PROJECT – LGA DEGEMA, ASARI TORU AND AKUKU TORU

72. Dredging, Sandfilling and Reclamation of Bakana, Abalama and Abonnema in Degema, Asari Toru and Akuku Toru LGAS –

NAME OF PROJECT – LGA AKULGA

73. Construction of Abonnema Ring Road Phase 2- work in progress

NAME OF PROJECT – LGA GOKANA

74. Completion of Kpopie-Bodo City Road

NAME OF PROJECT – LGA AKUKU TORU LGA

75. Construction of Internal Roads and drainage in Nyemoni Grammar School in Abonnema, Akuku Toru LGA

NAME OF PROJECT – LGA ABUA/ODUA

76. Construction of Abua-Degema-Emoh-lyak-lghom-Elok and Emoh-Egbolom Access Road in Abua/Odual Local Government Area

NAME OF PROJECT – LGA ONELGA

77. Reconstruction of Akabuka-Omoku Road – Work in progres

78. Completion of Unity Road & Bridges (Khana/Andoni and Opobo Local Government Areas)

79. Rehabilitation of Omoku Internal Roads in ONELGA – work in progress

NAME OF PROJECT – LGA OKRIKA

80. Reconstruction of Ekerekana-Okochiri Link Road in Okrika Local Government and the construction of Okochiri Internal roads in Okochiri Community

NAME OF PROJECT – LGA OYIGBO

81. Reconstruction of Old Aba Road By Mbano Camp Junction

NAME OF PROJECT – LGA AKULGA

82. Construction of Abonnema New Bridge and Approach/Asphalt Overlay of Abonnema Internal Roads in AKULGA. – completed and commissioned

NAME OF PROJECT – LGA OGU/BOLO

83. Reclamation/Sand filling of Olombie/Owukiri Island, Ogu Community . work in progress

NAME OF PROJECT – LGA AHOADA EAST

84. Reconstruction of Edeoha-lkata-Ochigba Road In Ahoada East Lga – work in progress

Some of the roads completed or under construction are key to the rapid development of the benefitting communities.

The dualisation of the Sakpenwa-Bori Road that cuts across Tai, Gokana and Khana Local Government Areas and links neighbouring Andoni and Opobo Local Government Areas, remains the greatest post independence gift to the Ogoni People.

The road is also a key facilitator of economic activities. Even the milestone completion already attained has improved the fortune of the people.

The Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road is one of the most important roads since the creation of Rivers State, 50 years ago. This road links the prominent riverine communities of Andoni and Opobo Nkoro Local Government Areas to the rest of Rivers State, through Khana Local Government Area.

It is a road with economic and social significance to the riverine populations. The people of Andoni and Opobo Nkoro have shown their deep appreciation to Governor Wike for translating the vision of this road to reality.

The Woji-Akpajo Bridge recently completed by the Wike administration is a story of the commitment of Governor Wike to completing key projects abandoned by the immediate past APC administration in the state, but which are relevant to the development of Rivers people. Earlier in the life of the administration, the governor completed the Abuluoma -Woji Road and Bridge, also abandoned by that administration.

The recently completed Woji-Akpajo Bridge links Obio/Akpor Local Government Area to Eleme Local Government Area and helps to solve traffic congestion on Aba Road.

The Reconstruction of Edeoha-lkata-Ochigba Road In Ahoada East Local Government Area is a major economic intervention to help the farming communities in this axis. This is another abandoned road, which Governor Wike is reconstructing in line with his pledge to the Ahoada East people.

The Reconstruction of Obiri Ikwerre – Airport Road is a major alternate route to the Port Harcourt International Airport. This road nearing completion was flagged off for reconstruction during the first year anniversary of the Wike administration. Today, it has reduced travel time to the airport.

The Etche Roads are worthy of special mention. First it was the Igwuruta-Chokocho road, which was delivered as a major link between the food basket of the state and the markets of Port Harcourt.

That completed, Governor Wike flagged off and intensified the construction of other roads linking Etche communities and the rest of Rivers State.

They include: Construction of Eleme Junction-lgbo Etche-Chokocho Road, Reconstruction of Chokocho-Umuechem-Ozuzu Road in Etche LGA and Construction of Ulakwo ll-Afara-Nihi Etche Road in Etche LGA.

Etche people have never had it so good.

In Kalabari land, Governor Wike first completed the Abonnema/Obonoma Link Road and Bridge. Thereafter, he is constructing the Abonnema Ring Road which serves as an alternate route out of the ancient town.

The Wike administration is also constructing the internal roads of Nyemoni Grammar School in Abonnema.

It is necessary to highlight two other critical roads that are helping to reinvigorate the economy of Rivers State. The Construction of Abua-Degema-Emoh-lyak-lghom-Elok and Emoh-Egbolom Access Road in Abua/Odual Local Government Area and the reconstruction of Akabuka-Omoku Road.

In Rivers State, all the three senatorial districts have been impacted positively in terms of road infrastructure. Governor Wike people-oriented style of governance entails that all segments of the state are carried along. So far, he has religiously kept his promise.