Ndigbo has no place in the Executive arm of govt – Nwodo.

Terhemen Abua.

Ohanaeze, the Ndigbo apex socio-cultural organisation has frowned at what it called the continued refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint a South Easterner as Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, even after the ruling party APC, zoned it to the region.

President-General of Ohanaeze, John Nnia Nwodo, in a statement wednesday said that the President has failed again to play the fatherly figure which his office demands in presiding over a plural and divergent society as Nigeria, adding that the President’s action has further denied the people of the region a strong place in the executive arm of the administration.

“We had thought that the recent meeting of South East leaders with the President at the Aso Rock Villa opened an avenue for a new relationship with the zone which appointing an SGF from the area would have helped to cement relationships especially as the ruling party originally zoned the position to the region” , he said.

The President-General said it is rather disheartening that the President who has had the enviable opportunity of working across the country in his military career and has been a huge player in the polity for almost two decades, cannot find somebody from the South East worthy for the SGF position.

According to him, the Ndigbo have contributed meaningfully to the socio economic and political development of the country is not in doubt therefore, President Buhari should have a positive thought and a positive attitude about Ndigbo

credit: vanguardngr.com