Nathaniel Bassey Denies Being Involved In Car Crash

Singer and song writer Nathaniel Bassey has Denied being involved in an auto crash.

Bassey who is behind the viral ‘Halleluyah challenge’ said this in reaction to a claim that he was involved in an auto crash.

The reports were accompanied with what appeared to be a screenshot of his verified Instagram page, showing images of the crash scene and a badly damaged car.

But the gospel artist said it was a fraudulent attempt by bloggers to attract traffic.

“Please ignore any fake news about an accident. Bloggers have twisted someone’s testimony just to gain traffic,” he said.