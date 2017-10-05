OVERNMENT OF RIVERS STATE OF NIGERIA

OFFICE OF THE DEPUTY GOVERNOR

Press Release

NACCIMA BUSINESS WOMEN GROUP INAUGURATED IN RIVERS STATE

The Deputy Governor of Rivers State Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo has expressed the hope that the NACCIMA Business Women Group (NAWORG) would help Rivers Women and girls to quire skills and loans needed to become entrepreneurs and role models in their communities.

The Deputy Governor stated this during the inauguration of the Rivers State Chapter of the NACCIMA Business Women Group in Port Harcourt.

Dr. Banigo said this initiative will open up more opportunities for women to aspire, and when more women aspire, more women will become successful; more women will become stakeholders; and more women will become pacesetters.

She said there will be appropriate training available for women with an opportunity to learn how to form cooperatives and be able to access loans to set up businesses because the NACCIMA BUSINESS WOMEN GROUP (NAWORG) is aimed at facilitating participation of women in Commerce and Governance.

According to her “we can secure a brighter future for the next generation of women. I congratulate all NAWORG members here present, because of you, there is hope for more women, and that means there is hope for our country, because the progress of women is the progress of the nation.”

The Deputy Governor disclosed that the Wike led Government encourages women to stand up and participate in governance and be registered at the grass root level in the wards and LGAs.

“This way, women can hold positions and advocate for the rights of their fellow women. Most of the people who produce our food in the rural areas are women; majority of those who are involved in commerce in the grass root level are women. Women are indeed great and we need to help each other in the realization of our God given potential and abilities” Dr. Banigo noted.

Also Speaking the National President of NACCIMA and the global convener of NAWORG Mrs. Iyalode Alaba Lawson said she will continue to use her position as the voice of Nigerian business to champion the course of women, especially women entrepreneurs and thanked the State Chief Executive Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for being gender sensitive.

In her remarks the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Hon. Justice Adama Iyayi-Lamikanra who was represented by Hon. Justice Elsie Thompson of the State Judiciary, said it is important for women to have education and also be entrepreneurs.

According to her we have had enough cases of women scrambling in court for the prosperities of men, stressing that she wants a situation where men scramble for the prosperities of women.

The President of the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture Dr. Emi Membere-Otaji in his remarks said in a couple of years from now oil will no longer be relevant because petrol and diesel engines are been phased out, stressing that there is the need to think outside the box to grow our economy.

He commended the women in business for their initiative, noting that in India and Bangladesh women are taking the lead in business.

On her part the Coordinator of the Rivers State Chapter of NAWORG Jovita Iroemeh said women have a critical role to play in the economic development of the State and Country at large, stressing that the failure to unleash women’s potentials is one of the greatest tragedies of our time.

Highlights of the occasion were the decoration of the Deputy Governor as a live Matron of Nigeria Association of Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines And Agriculture as well as investiture ceremony of NAWORG Rivers State Chapter.

Owupele Benebo

Head of Press Unit,

Deputy Governor’s Office Port Harcourt.

Thursday, October 5th, 2017.