NABBED NOTORIOUS KIDNAPPER, CHUKWUDI DUMEME ONUAMADIKE AKA EVANS, BEGS FOR FORGIVENESS

• I will change and become born again!

• I am married with five children

• My wife knows what I do, she sometimes collects the ransome money for me

• Kidnapping wasn’t the only crime I committed

• It all started in the year 2000 when I fled my home town in Opi, Nsukka Local Government of Enugu State to Lagos after stabbing my fiancee when she decided not to marry me.

• I once collected $1m ransom from one victim

• I never killed any of my victims

• My mum has never been to my house. She knows I’m into crime but never supports me

• I started in Anambra State when Peter Obi was the governor after my friend, Hunch Man, introduced me to kidnapping

• We were forced to leave Anambra and we moved to Edo then Lagos.

• I had some boys from Warri, Delta State working with me

• The first job I got in Lagos was at Jonbulls Ikoyi as driver to the CEO. One day we were going to his office and my boss said he wanted to visit a friend. The moment he went in, I took the sum N350,000 he had in the car and ran away to Ghana.

• I returned after some months and avoided Ikoyi where the office is situated. I got a new driving job the same way I got the other one in Victoria Island. There, I also took N600,000 and ran to Ghana.

• I returned to Lagos in 2008, used same method, got a new job as a driver at the home of the first family I kidnapped their daughter

• I realised they are very rich and loved their daughter so much. I took her to Ghana from where I demanded a ransom of only N20million. But the little girl’s father opted to pay N22 million.

• I released the girl in Ghana.

• The moment I got this money, I ventured into extravagant spending. I bought a house in Ghana, bought over five exotic cars, and a truck. I started attending several social functions and people were hailing the way I was spending money

• I also spent over N2m on orphanages and local primary schools in Ghana. The Deputy Nigeria Ambassador to Ghana, and other prominent Nigerians were also in attendance at the handing over ceremony of my donations.

• Early this year, I was arrested, along with my wife, in Lagos. We were arraigned in court, but we soon regained our freedom due to the power of my money and connections.

• I admit I have done wrong and I have brought pain to many families but I want to live and pay for my crime

• I heard several scarring stories about SARS but I never knew I was going to be brought here some day

• I need a time in court to beg every family I have offended for forgiveness

Via several online sources

Lessons to all.

Employing drivers.

Exposing our lifestyles on social media.

This is a clue to be cautious!