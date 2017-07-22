MY POSITION ON THE 2019 ELECTIONS

▪no plans to contest says Umar Nasko

1. When I contested for the Niger State Gubernatorial election in 2015, nobody compelled me to do so. I presented myself based on my convictions that I had ideas that I believe, working with a good team, we can implement to positively impact the lives of the citizens.

2. While the elections have come and gone, those ideas still remain, and haunt me day and night to execute and leave a positive impact no matter how little they may be in the grand scheme of things. Launching the UMAR NASKO FOUNDATION was for me a channel to bring to life those ideas I had that made me offer myself for public service.

3. The scope of the Umar Nasko Foundation is Pan Nigeria and not Niger State. And the foundation is focused on actualizing innovations that improve access to health, clean water, and youth employment. This is why since we launched, aside critical, live-saving medical interventions and a handful of education focused stipends which were directly channeled to the institutions in question, the foundation rarely gives cash to individuals.

4. As a Muslim, I believe that Allah gives power to whom He wills, hence I was among the losing candidates in that dispensation, that was one of the first to congratulate my brother, His Excellency Abubakar Sani Bello on his victory at the polls.

5. I have no plans or intentions to contest the Niger State governorship elections in 2019.

6. If you will recall, in my democracy day statement, I said “But since all of us cannot be in governance, let us also harness our ideas to see how we can provide solutions to the basic challenges of clean water, quality education, and affordable healthcare for a greater number, if not all of our citizens.” I am walking my talk through the UN foundation.

7. Patriots like His Eminence, Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, Wole Soyinka, Cardinal Olubunmi Okogie, Aliko Dangote, and Chimamanda Adichie to mention a few, continue to wield significant influence that makes a positive impact on our society without holding political positions, thereby underlining the fact that you don’t have to be in politics or hold political power to drive development.

8. I urge you all friends and supporters to focus on the now, on what you and I can do to improve our lives, and eschew political assumptions, and innuendos; remembering that heroes and heroines like Martin Luther King Jnr, Muhammad Ali, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Rosa Parks, Malala Yousafzai never held political offices before they left or are leaving impacts for which the world celebrates them until now.

9. If we must make this country better, the task ahead of us is so great and urgent that we cannot afford to waste time on frivolities like political affiliations, ethnic background, or religious beliefs. That is why our foundation is open to collaboration with any organization no matter the political or religious affiliations as long as we can increase access to healthcare, clean water, and youth employment for more Nigerians.

Permit me to conclude with the words of Abraham Lincoln: I am not bound to win, but I am bound to be true. I am not bound to succeed, but I am bound to live by the light that I have.”

God bless us all.

UN

July 18, 2017