‘My husband had sex with my 11-year-old daughter’

A housewife, Mrs Olamide Bola, on Tuesday, told an Akure Customary Court, that her husband, Mr Ogunlana Bola had sex with her daughter more than once.

The complainant is seeking divorce of her 5-year-old marriage that produced a 4-year-old boy.

According to her, she can no longer tolerate the respondent’s wild sexual urge towards her and her 11-year-old daughter.

The 11- year old girl is a step-daughter to the respondent.
The complainant who wept in court regretted her marriage with the respondent

