MY AGENDA FOR PDP- SECONDUS

Frontline contestant for chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus has opened up on his agenda for the party if elected chairman next month.

Speaking while submitting his nomination form to the PDP National Organizing Secretary, Senator Abdul Ningi, Secondus described his agenda as three R namely “rebuild, reposition and regain.

“We will collectively rebuild party, reposition it for electoral victory and ensure we regain power come 2019”, he told the party leaders.

Secondus who was accompanied by top party leaders from all over the country told party leaders “he is prepared to put his wealth of experience into action and collectively mobilize loyalists, members and Nigerians for total victory in 2019.

He reaffirmed his faith in the greatness of the PDP despite what he called “the blackmail and accusations”, calling on all leaders “to embrace politics without bitterness for the greatness of the party.

“I will not blackmail anybody. I will not attack anybody. I urge those attacking me to woo the delegates. This party is for all of us. I respect all the leaders and I pledge to run a decent matured campaign.

“I am not desperate for this office and that is why I have vowed never to fight anybody. If I win, fine. If not I will support whoever wins.

“I join the race because I think we need to hit the ground running. In less than nine months preparations for General election will start. With my experience in that office, we will start the winning process”, he stated.

Speaking earlier, the National Organizing Secretary, Senator Abdul Ningi in his remarks affirmed that the leadership of the party has no preferred aspirant among those seeking the chairmanship, pledging that “the party will guarantee level playing field for all contenders.

He warned aspirants against unwarranted attacks on the party leadership insisting that the leadership has not done anything to favour any aspirant from any zone.

While admonishing aspirants to be focused on wooing delegates to the convention,Ningi said any serious aspirant should spent his time selling himself to delegates instead of seeking scapegoats even when the race has not started.

“Go and win your state for the party. Go and entrench the party in your state. Stop attacking us here “, he warned.

He emphasized that any aspirant who submitted their forms will be received here and “we will tell the world what he has contributed to the party.

“We will not campaign for any of you but we will let the world know your antecedents. To that end, we pay homage to Secondus, a total chairman with tremendous commitment to the party.

“You have sacrificed a lot for the party. You are still making sacrifice. Your zone is ours and we know you can sacrifice anything for the sake of the party. You know the PDP and the PDP knows you. If we fail to acknowledge your contributions to PDP, we will be highly unfair to you”, he stated.

