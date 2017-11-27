More than 66-Accounts used in pensions racketeering – Malami.

Terhemen Abua.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, had last Thursday in a Television programme in Lagos, revealed the existence of over 66 accounts allegedly operated by an unnamed pensions’ fraud syndicate.

This is at the heels of growing criticism that has rocked the Buhari-led administration following the reinstatement of an embattled former chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Pension’s Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Many have said the controversy surrounding Maina’s return and promotion to the position of director of the Federal Civil Service has put a question mark on the Federal Government’s commitment in the fight against corruption.

According to Malami, over 66 accounts were used in pension fraud-associated transactions.

“There is a very strong allegation that about 217,000 ghost pensioners exist within the system. And, you are equally aware that high profile individuals, inclusive of political office holders, senior civil servants, the military, the police are equally alleged to be part of the syndicate relating to pension” .

The Justice Minister also explained that the reinstatement of the embattled former pensions’ boss was an idea conceived by his (Maina’s) lawyers and brought to his office.

It would be recalled that as at October 5, 2017, an issue relating to the reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina was an issue that was in the process in the Office of the Attorney-General relating to a request that was made by his lawyers sometime back in April.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, declared Maina wanted for alleged N2billion pensions biometric scam in November 2015, in a 24-count charge bordering on procurement fraud and obtaining money under false pretence.

Maina subsequently disappeared until October 2017, to take charge as acting director in the Ministry of Interior. His return sparked outrage nationwide.

Consequently, Buhari sacked Maina on October 23 and ordered the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita to investigate his reinstatement.

She has since submitted her findings to the President, as she has also distanced herself from his reinstatement.

