MONARCH, HOUSE OF REPS MEMBER ACCUSED OF SPONSORING CULT GROUP IN RIVERS STATE ~ ARMY.

The Nigeria Army has revealed the sponsors and masterminds of the two most deadly cult groups in Rivers state.

According to General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Port Harcourt, Major General Enobong Udoh, a House of Representatives member and a traditional ruler in Ozoji community in Rivers state are the personalities behind the Ice Landers and the Greenlanders fraternities in Ahoada area of the state.

Udoh disclosed this during an interactive session between the high command of the Nigerian army led by the Chief of Army staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai and traditional rulers in the state.

He said: ”In Ahoada East, I am aware it is a problem with Icelanders and Greenlanders. King of Ozochi community is said to be sponsoring Greenlanders; a member House of Representatives is said to be sponsoring the Icelanders.

“I have invited the both sponsors and the Special Adviser to the governor on Conflict Resolution.”

He further said the army was working round the clock to restore peace in Ahoada; adding that it would also step up security patrol in Kula, Abonnema and other riverine areas of the state.

On his part, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Buratai said the army will always work with the Police and other security bodies to achieve enduring peace in the state.

He further solicited cooperation of traditional rulers in the state in the effort by security agencies to effectively secure the state, stressing that their contribution was necessary.

“The traditional rulers, government and the people have important roles to play to secure the state.”, he said.

Earlier, the Chairman, Rivers state Council of Traditional rulers, King Danderson Douglas Jaja, Amanyanabo of Opobo kingdom, urged Buratai to address what he dubbed marginalization of Rivers indigenes at the top echelon of the army; adding that the army should recruit more to have enough hands to tackle insecurity all over.

”Our people have not had their fair share in the recruitment into the Nigerian army. Time was when we had army officers from Rivers state. Unfortunately the few left were retired at the last retirement exercise.

“We need to see that our sons and daughters are counted among officers of the Nigerian army occupying good positions,” he said.