Misau implicates Aisha Buhari, Godwin Emefiele and Akinwumi Ambode in IGP saga.

By Terhemen Abua.

The senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Isa Misau, last Wednesday open a can of worms on the crisis between him and the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, saying the IGP gave two Sports Utility Vehicles to the wife of the President,Aisha Buhari.

Misau made these allegations when he appeared before the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on investigation of various allegations levelled against the Police, the Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission.

Misau said details of how Idris gave Mrs Buhari the two SUV are contained in the documents the police boss submitted to court in the suit instituted against him by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, on behalf of the Federal Government.