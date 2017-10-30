Misau implicates Aisha Buhari, Godwin Emefiele and Akinwumi Ambode in IGP saga.

By Terhemen Abua.
The senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Isa Misau, last Wednesday open a can of worms on the crisis between him and the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, saying the IGP gave two Sports Utility Vehicles to the wife of the President,Aisha Buhari.
Misau made these allegations when he appeared before the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on investigation of various allegations levelled against the Police, the Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission.
Misau said details of how Idris gave Mrs Buhari the two SUV are contained in the documents the police boss submitted to court in the suit instituted against him by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, on behalf of the Federal Government.
Misau stated that “I still have some contract papers that the IG himself submitted to the court , where the First Lady through her aide – de- camp requested a Toyota Hiace and a Sienna jeep. The same day that the ADC wrote, the IGP minuted that she should be given two jeeps. And it is not part of the appropriation. If you look at the appropriation, there is nowhere they said the First Lady should be given two jeeps” .
When asked to clarify who the “first lady” was as she could be wife of the president or a governor.
The lawmaker replied, “The letter came from the ADC to the wife of the President. The most unfortunate thing is that even in the letter, the ADC wrote that they wanted the vehicles for her private engagements, they wrote that they wanted Sienna and Hiace and the IG said they should be given two jeeps. And he supplied the document to the court” .
The Director of Information to the Wife of the President, Suleiman Haruna, when contacted however said he had no information on the matter at the time.
Senator Misau added that the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele had around June and July of this year directed all commercial banks to give money to police in hundreds of millions – every commercial bank. That money runs into billions.
He urged the panel to ask the Central Bank of Nigeria to furnish it with the statement of a “GL Account” ,which, according to him, is meant for bank managers from where they draw money to run their branches.
He alleged that the current Acting Commissioner of Police of Lagos State, Edgal Imohimi, was posted to the state because he was a classmate to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, an exercise solely carried out by the IGP.
“There is a lot of favouritism in the promotion and appointment of Commissioners of Police. Junior Deputy Commissioners of Police are given Commissioner of Police on acting capacity as against seniority and merit, thereby blocking eligible candidates, he said.
