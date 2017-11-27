Minister of Sports endorses Governor Wike for Second Term 

Minister of Sports , Hon. Solomon Dalung has endorsed the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for a second term, declaring that the outstanding achievements of the governor have earned him the approval rating.

Solomon Dalung stated that the Rivers State Governor has lived up to the expectations of his people, hence the need to be rewarded with an additional term in office.

Dalung spoke at the Diete Spiff Civic Centre, Port Harcourt on Monday during the opening ceremony for the Governor Nyesom Wike National Wrestling Championship organised by the Nigerian Wrestling Federation .

He said that the 2019 General Elections would be a time for all political leaders to give an account of stewardship, pointing out that only performing leaders like Governor Wike would be successful at the polls.

He said: “I know you people will re-elect Governor Wike because of his good works in Rivers State.In 2019, anyone who believes in unnecessary talks should be checked with the question, the mandate we gave you, what did you do with it”.

Commenting on the Governor Nyesom Wike National Wrestling Championship, Dalung said that the Rivers State Governor has made history as the first governor to sponsor the National Wrestling Championship.

“This National Wrestling Championship is setting an agenda for Nigeria to compete in the continental championship”, he said.

Declaring the Governor Wike National Wrestling Championship open, Governor Wike assured the Wrestling community that the Rivers State Government will also sponsor the 2018 event.

He said that Rivers State is a destination of choice for events, sports and conferemces because his administration has invested in peace and security.

He said: “If Rivers State is not peaceful, people will not be trooping to the state everyday. The propaganda of the enemies of the state has failed”.

Governor Wike assured the athletes of their safety, saying that they will not regret coming to the state.

“We will continue to live up to the expectations of the people of Rivers State. We will never disappoint them”.

President of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali stated that the championship is a milestone in the development of the game.

Highpoint of the opening ceremony was the unveiling of the Logo/Mascot for the 2018 African Wrestling Championship.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

27th November, 2017.