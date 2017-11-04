Metuhgate: It is an honour serving under Jonathan- Dasuki.

Terhemen Abua.

Sambo Dasuki, a retired Colonel and former National Security Adviser NSA, Friday , opened up before the Federal High Court in Abuja, saying he was proud to have served former President Goodluck Jonathan’s government under the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

Dasuki said this while testfying as the eighth defence witness, PW-8, in the ongoing trial of erstwhile National Publicity Secretray of the PDP, Olisa Metuh. He stated that no court in Nigeria has convicted him for actions he took while in office from June 2012 to July 2015, “except my lord in the court of public opinion, based on their ongoing media trial”.

The former NSA acknowledged before the court that he knew Metuh while he was PDP spokeman and that he could not recollect whether or not his office paid N400million to the defendant.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, had alleged that Dasuki approved payment of the N400m from an account the office of the NSA operated with Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, to Metuh, which was allegedly wired electronically into an account with Diamond Bank operated by Metuh’s firm, Destra Investment Ltd which (2nd defendant in the charge prior to the 2015 Presidential election).

Justice Okon Abang had in a ruling he delivered before the hearing commenced, declined to suspend Metuh’s trial to allow Dasuki who was summoned to testify as a witness in the case, to have access to his personal documents to enable him to refresh his memory.

While rejecting Metuh’s request as lacking in merit, Abang, said he could not adjourn the trial for a witness to consult “imaginary documents” that are not part of the proof of evidence before the court.

He said it was left for Metuh’s lawyer to use his professional skill to ask Dasuki relevant questions that would elicit answers favourable to the case of his client having observed Dasuki’s demeanour in the witness box, as a very”composed and relaxed” witness.

The trial Judge held that the fact that Dasuki had remained in custody of the DSS despite bail that was granted to him by different trial courts, was not relevant to the proceeding in Metuh’s case.

“The fact that the witness is in custody of the state has nothing to do with ability of counsel to 1st defendant to ask questions that will elicit relevant answers. “What is relevant is the ability of counsel to the 1st defendant to elicit relevant evidence from the witness to enhance the success of his case. The detentiom of the witness in custody of the state is not relevant, I so hold” , said Abang.

Based on application by Metuh’s lawyer who told the court that he needed time to review the effort of the bailiff to effect service of a subpoena Justice Abang issued on October 23 to compel former President Goodluck to also appear as a witness in the trial, the matter was subsequently adjourned till December 4 , 5 and 6.

