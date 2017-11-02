Metuhgate: Abang strikes out Jonathan’s request.

Terhemen Abua.

Justice Okon Abang of an Abuja High Court wedneday, struck out the motion of Former President Jonathan’s alternative request for Metuh to be ordered to deposit with the court, the sum of N1billion in line with the provisions of Section 241(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, before he would mount the witness box as lacking in merit.

Mike Ozekhome SAN, Jonathan’s counsel had in a motion moved before the court yesterday, maintained that the N1bn would cover travelling expenses for himself and his security personnel from his home town, Otuoke in Bayelsa State to Abuja, and also for time that he might spend appearing before the court as President of Nigeria between 2010 to 2015.

He contended that the evidence Metuh is seeking from him would amount to an invasion of his personal right to privacy and family life as provided for in Section 37 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.

The ex-President said he got to know about the summon the court issued against him on October 23, through newspaper publications.

In his bench ruling, Justice Abang said he could not validly exercise jurisdiction to grant any of the former President’s prayers since the bailiff of the court had yet to serve him with a copy of the subpoena.

“Dr. Jonathan, with greatest respect to him, cannot rely on Newspaper publications or news item from electronic media to come to the conclusion that the subpoena is vague. It is a heresay evidence which is not relevant before this court.

“His contention about invasion of his right to privacy can only be considered when he is in court and in the witness box. If he is asked a question, the court can determine if it is an invasion of his privacy or not.

“I am inclined to dismiss the application because it has been argued on its merit, but reluctantly I hereby strike it out”, Justice Abang held.

credit: vanguard