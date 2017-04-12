Meningitis: Northern Governors, Traditional Rulers Hold Meeting In Kaduna

Kaduna Govt. Places Ban On Unlawful AssemblyAn emergency meeting of Governors and traditional rulers of the 19 northern states of the country have held an emergency meeting in Kaduna, to discuss ways on tackling the cerebrospinal meningitis outbreak that has claimed over 400 lives in the region.

The meeting which was convened by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar and the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole was to seek alternative ways of importing vaccines for the treatment of the victims and also find measures to prevent further spread of the killer disease in the region.

Meningitis is a serious inflammation of the thin lining that surrounds the brain and spinal cord. Recently, about 400 people were reported killed by the diseases in some states in Northern Nigeria. This is the reason why the meeting of the stakeholders was convened to discuss measures of how to tackle the disease.

The meeting which was held at Government House Kaduna, had in attendance the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewale, the governors of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal, Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari, and the deputy governors of Kano, Kwara, Kaduna and Kogi states as well as Commissioners of Health from the states and development partners.

Declaring the meeting open, the Sultan of Sokoto who was represented by the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, emphasized the importance of a stronger collaboration between the traditional institution and government in the fight against all killer diseases in the country. The Sultan called on the federal and state government to ensure that appropriate measures are taken to strenghten primary healthcare programmes in order to tackle any emergency situation that may arise.

The host governor, Nasir El-Rufai and his counterparts from Sokoto and Zamfara states brief the meeting about the efforts being made by their respective states to curb further spread of meningitis and killer diseases as well as expressing determination to partner with all relevant stakeholders, said “The northwest zone has been battling with this meningitis epidemic for the past two months.

It is a new type of meningitis that our health care professionals are not conversant with- it is type C meningitis.

The action so far taken by the Federal Government has slowed down the spread.

Here in Kaduna state, we have 17 suspected cases across the 11 local governments with one type C case and one death.

We have instituted measures, alongside the neighbouring states and with the proactive steps we have taken, we hope the epidemic will not occur in Kaduna state.

“We have intensified surveillance and engaged in mass media enlightenment , while mobilising appropriate medicines and medical supplies in our hospitals across the state”.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal in his remarks said, “In Sokoto state, we had cases in about seven local governments. We had over 1000 cases reported and the state government had to work with traditional leaders in the state and other stakeholders, particularly our development partners.

“The Awareness was central especially the need for proper ventilation.

“We had a collaborated with the Federal Ministry of Health, we received over 20,000 vaccines from the Federal Ministry of Health and we are expecting about 800,000 more vaccines, our target is to have two million vaccines to cover most of the areas.

“We have mobilised a team led by the Commissioner of Health.

“We have had challenges of drugs and health personnel as well”.

The Minister of Health Professor Isaac Adewole and some of the development partners from WHO and UNICEF and DFID, stressed the need for adequate funding of the health sector to enable relevant healthcare agencies respond rapidly to any outbreak of disease across the country.

The minister says in spite of the high cost and scarcity of the vaccines for the treatment of meningitis, the Federal Government is doing its best to ensure that the vaccines are made available to the affected states.

The WHO Country Representative, Dr Wondimagegnehu Alemu appreciated the timely response of the Federal Government’s team to the outbreak.

“We also appreciate that there is enough space for us to work with the government both at federal and state levels, that is well appreciated by us.

“He stated that the response was very good timely, particularly from all levels which is commendable, but going forward, we believe that we need to spend more and invest on detection, outbreak investigation and robust surveillance which is required to identify initial cases that have been occurring in those areas particularly.

A good example is the number of 500 cases accidentally discovered sometime last year in Zamfara. That would have been been avoided if there was a robust surveillance system.

WHO is committed to work with government, particularly with the Federal Ministry of Health and with the states, starting with Sokoto and Zamfara to Katsina, depending on the availability of resources to build that robust surveillance system, starting from health facilities, to LGAs and finally at the national level. The reason is that, these colleagues at LGA level could spend more of their time, analysing the data and find out needs to be done as a matter of rapid response”.

The UNICEF country representative in Nigeria, Mohammed Fall expressed appreciation to the Northern Traditional Council for the long term partnership with UNICEF with regards to primary health care in Nigeria.

“One example was just given by the Governor of Kaduna State of the partnership we have on polio. Today, Nigeria is very close to being a polio-free country, this is largely because of this partnership.

“Building on this critical role, I think the calling of this meeting to get your involvement in the control of the outbreak of meningitis could not have been more timely than now. Your role cannot be over emphasised, as communities listen to you, they accept your guidance and what we need today is to ensure that the messages get to the households, through the communities, through the families and there is no best partner than you in this fight.

Meningitis is a highly communicable disease, but it can be easily controlled through very simple improved hygiene measures, understanding the mode of transmission, early health seeking behaviour can help very much to roll back this disease. I need to call the attention of your excellence to the situation in the North East. We know that, in the North East, children are already facing the burden of malnutrition. They are already facing all the consequences of the devastating conflicts.

Now, letting meningitis penetrate this area would increase the burden and this is why I want to take this opportunity to appeal to the Federal Minister of Health, to appeal to all the partners for special attention to be paid in avoiding this disease spread into the North East”.