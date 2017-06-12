Meet: Sele Aso, A Compere Extraordinaire

Sele May Aso, born in Badagry Lagos, holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Theatre Arts (Theory & Criticism) and a Post Graduate Degree in Journalism. She is a trained and seasoned journalist currently working with the Rivers state Government as a Senior Information Officer at the Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications.

Once a Press Officer at the Ministry of Women Affairs, she is presently the Press/Public Relations Officer at the Rivers State Ministry of Power, which she combines with being an official Compere in Government House Port Harcourt.

Sele believes in the dignity of Labour. She has over the years compered Corporate events and defined work with the touch of excellence. Blessed with two beautiful daughters, Sele, who is from Opobo in Rivers state, has a passion for giving back to the society that helped mould her.

She is a member of the Nigeria Union of Journalists and the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists. She is the Media & Publicity officer of the Amazing Amazon Initiative (AAI), an organization that campaigns against all forms of gender based abuses especially child/sexual abuse.

Her hobbies are reading and traveling

▪Courtesy: Humans of Rivers