MARTIN ELECHI, FORMER EBONYI GOV. DEFECTS TO APC FROM PDP

The immediate past governor of Ebonyi state, Chief Martin Elechi, has defected to the All Progressive Congress, (APC), from the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

Elechi, a two-time governor of Ebonyi, registered for the APC at his country home in Echialike, Ikwo LGA, in front of National party leaders.

According to Elechi, he decided to join APC due to his love for Buhari and the current state of PDP occasioned by its protracted crisis.

“Three years ago, I would’ve attacked anyone who said Ebonyi belongs to APC, but currently, me identify with PDP – God forbid,” he said.