Mamman Daura is the Godfather of Buhari’s Problems – Lawal Ali

Lawal Ali, a close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari claims he is the one who introduced the president into politics.

According to him Buhari’s uncle, Mamman Daura, is the origin of his presidency’s problems.

In an interview with Daily Trust, he said he has been with Buhari for over forty years. He recounted of how he introduced the president into politics and the discussions he had with Mamman over it.

“All the problems of Buhari were caused by Mamman – he is the godfather of Buhari’s problems. I know it, he too knows it but whether Buhari knows or not, I cannot say. Though he is a very sneaky fellow and Buhari may never know; I pray God would let him know and afterwards the choice is his

He also added that Mamman never wanted Buhari’s presidency.