Makarfi summons all PDP chairmanship aspirants for an emergency meeting

The Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ahmed Makarfi, has summoned all the chairmanship aspirants of the party for an emergency meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to hold at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday before the National Executive Committee meeting will hold at the same venue.

Revelations show the meeting became necessary following intelligence reports said to have been received by the party that some aspirants were planning to take the party to court before the convention scheduled to hold in Abuja on December 9 , where national officers are to be elected.

Those expected at the meeting are a former Minister of Special Duties, Taoheed Adedoja, former Minister of Education, Tunde Adeniran, former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Bode George and a former acting National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus. Others also expected at the meeting are former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, a former PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje and Raymond Dokpesi.