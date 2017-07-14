MAKARFI: EFCC HITS ADJENUGHURE, OPEYEMI

.

Makarfi: EFCC Warns Social Media Mercenaries Against Misinformation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, hereby warns the general public to be wary of the activities of the duo of INNOCENT ONYEKACHI ORITSETIMEYIN AKPOTEDJA ADJENUHGURE and ADEOLA SAM OPEYEMI who have been misleading Nigerians with false information about the activities of the Commission.

Barely six hours after the Supreme Court judgment in the case of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, where it ruled in favour of the Senator Ahmed Makarfi’s faction, Adjenuhgure posted in his Facebook Timeline that $42 million was found in Sen. Makarfi’s farm by the EFCC “less than 2 hours after the Supreme Court judgment”.

While many unsuspecting Nigerians shared the unfounded post, others simply copied and reposted as original which generated myriad of reactions suggestive that the Commission was a tool in the hands of the Executive to further destabilize the PDP.

Following efforts by the Commission to correct the erroneous and misleading information through its social media platforms, some who had no ulterior motive apologized and deleted the post. Sadly, ADJENUHGURE and OPEYEMI stood their grounds as they insisted that the story was true.

We have considered it necessary to set the records straight and to advice social media activists to be wary of ADJENUHGURE and OPEYEMI who are out to sow seed of discord among Nigerians as there is no EFCC investigation on Senator Makarfi.



Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media and Publicity

July 14, 2017