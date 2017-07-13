Maitama Sule: Ikpeazu pays condolence visit to Ganduje

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, joined the Abia community in Kano to pay condolence visit to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state over the death of elder statesman Alhaji Maitama Sule.

The Abia delegation includes Ambassador Empire Kanu, Rt Hon. Acho Nwakanma, Chief Vincent Ogbulafor, Senator Adolphus Wabara, Chief Isaac Ogbonna and Chief Ndidi Okereke who joined the Abia community in Kano to convey the condolence of the government and people of Abia State.

The Governor also visited the family home of the late politician and the Palace of the Emir

Enyinnaya Appolos

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

12/07/2017