Thursday , 13 July 2017
Home / featured post / Maitama Sule: Ikpeazu pays condolence visit to Ganduje

Maitama Sule: Ikpeazu pays condolence visit to Ganduje

July 13, 2017 featured post, News 94 Views

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, joined the Abia community in Kano to pay condolence visit to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state over the death of elder statesman Alhaji Maitama Sule.

The Abia delegation includes Ambassador Empire Kanu, Rt Hon. Acho Nwakanma, Chief Vincent Ogbulafor, Senator Adolphus Wabara, Chief Isaac Ogbonna and Chief Ndidi Okereke who joined the Abia community in Kano to convey the condolence of the government and people of Abia State.

The Governor also visited the family home of the late politician and the Palace of the Emir

Enyinnaya Appolos
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor
12/07/2017

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Reader alleges foul play at Police stations in Ogun State

Scannews please visit police station in Ogun state especially the ones in Sango and see …

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved