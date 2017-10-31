Mainagate: President Buhari sack those involved – NANS.

Terhemen Abua.
The National Association of Nigerian Students NANS, has called for the immediate suspension and sack of those suspected of complicity in reinstating Abdulrasheed Maina, former Head of Pension Reforms back to civil service.
The President of the Association, Chinonso Obasi, stated in Abuja, Sunday that such an action would ensure a credible probe of all alleged parties in the scandal.
According to Obasi, revelations emanating from government circles particularly in respect to breaches of service rules, gross insubordination, allegations and counter allegations are embarrassing.
He said that President Muhammadu Buhari was elected to clear Nigeria of corruption and impunity; hence a case of such magnitude should be taken seriously.
“This case should be diligently probed and prosecuted and the report should not be swept under the carpet” , he said.
Obasi stated emphatically that if no action was taken as stated, Nigerian students would be left with no option than to organise a nationwide mass action.
“To this end, we hereby issue a 7-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to act and do so with highest sense of sincerity regardless of those involved and their closeness to the corridor of power,’’ he said.