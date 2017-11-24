Mainagate: Malami alledges loot of  properties in EFCC custody.

Terhemen Abua.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN has appeared before the Senate panel Wednesday for the third time consecutively in two weeks , asking the Senate to probe the EFCC over the “missing” 222 properties seized from alleged pension fund thieves kept in the custody of the anti graft agency.

The Senate had Thursday , extended it’s probe into the controversial reinstatement of former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, AbdulRasheed Maina, into the service of the Federal Government to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

A source in the Senate disclosed in confidence that Malami denied the letters allegedly sent by him to the Federal Civil Service Commission and the Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo – Ita, demanding that Maina be reinstated.

The source stated, “The committee has been able to narrow its investigations down to the AGF but the man has denied the signature on the letters. He is insisting that he did not sign the letters” .

The minister told the Senate panel that Nigerians were blind-folded from getting answers to his questions, citing perceived compromises in the investigation , prosecution and charges of the real syndicate over the pension related matters.

“Let me conclude by commending the committee led by its Chairman, Distinguished Senator Emmanuel Paulker, for the opportunity afforded me to speak to Nigerians directly by rising above the conspiracy of the pension predators that set in aggressive press negative campaign against me and allowing me an opportunity to address Nigerians thereby upholding the national interest as against the interest of the chain of pension predators” , Malami added.

The source in the Senate stated further that the particular property mentioned by Malami was one of those listed by a group of pensioners, under the auspices of the Concerned Federal Pensioners, as those “shared” in a petition addressed to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki. The petition entitled, ‘Save Our Soul: All the Properties Recovered from Pension Suspects Have Been Shared Among EFCC Officials’ and signed by the Chairman, Adaku David.

The petition read in part, “I write to draw the attention of the Nigerian Senate towards the 222 properties recovered by the defunct Pension Reform Tax Force Team headed by AbdulRasheed Maina. These properties are under the custody of the EFCC. The properties, as we speak have been shared among top officials of the commission, friends and families, including her lawyers.

“It is a matter of urgent public importance that the Nigerian Senate which is today the hope of the common Nigerians to set up an investigative panel as well as recover the said properties as attached below” .

Chairman of the adhoc committee, Emmanuel Paulker, moved a motion to extend the probe to the seized properties in EFCC’s custody, as they had been allegedly “shared” , asking for more time to carry out the assignment.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, urged the committee to be thorough with the investigation.

He said, “Chairman of the committee, we do appreciate the seriousness of these two investigations. Ensure that in two weeks , your report is ready” .

Credit: Punch