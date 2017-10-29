Sunday , 29 October 2017
Home / featured post / Mainagate: How Malami Pressured Federal Civil Service Commission To Reinstate Maina

Mainagate: How Malami Pressured Federal Civil Service Commission To Reinstate Maina

October 29, 2017 featured post, Politics 10 Views

As Nigerians remain glued to the Abdulrasheed Maina’s debacle, THE WHISTLER has sighted documents showing how the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, generated three memos for the former pension boss to be reinstated.

 

The memos, Malami wrote include;

 

a). Ref. HAGF/FCSC/2017/Vol. I/1 dated 19th January, 2017;

 

READ ALSO

 

Orji Kalu Blames Nepotism For Nigeria’s Economic Woes

 

Oct 29, 2017

 

MainaGate Casts Doubt On Buhari’s Anti-Corruption Crusade

 

Oct 27, 2017

 

b). Ref. HAGF/FCSC/2017/Vol. II dated 21st February, 2017; and

 

c). Ref. HAGF/FCSC/2017/Vol. III dated 27th April 2017, all impressing the FCSC to reinstate the embattled Maina, who is alleged to have fled the country.

 

Meanwhile, senators had indicted Malami, SAN, and called for his urgent sack, saying the President has surrounded himself with those undermining him and causing confusion in the country

 

THE WHISTLER

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Governor Wike to receive “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award ” in New York

All is now set for the conferment of the   “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved