Mainagate: How Malami Pressured Federal Civil Service Commission To Reinstate Maina

As Nigerians remain glued to the Abdulrasheed Maina’s debacle, THE WHISTLER has sighted documents showing how the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, generated three memos for the former pension boss to be reinstated.

The memos, Malami wrote include;

a). Ref. HAGF/FCSC/2017/Vol. I/1 dated 19th January, 2017;

b). Ref. HAGF/FCSC/2017/Vol. II dated 21st February, 2017; and

c). Ref. HAGF/FCSC/2017/Vol. III dated 27th April 2017, all impressing the FCSC to reinstate the embattled Maina, who is alleged to have fled the country.

Meanwhile, senators had indicted Malami, SAN, and called for his urgent sack, saying the President has surrounded himself with those undermining him and causing confusion in the country

