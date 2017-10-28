 Maina placed on red alert by the Nigerian Immigration Service.

By Terhemen Abua.

The Nigeria Immigration Service NIS, has directed its operatives at border formations and other command posts to look out for Abdulrasheed Maina, Ex – Chairman, Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, at preventing his escape out of the country.

The NIS image maker Sunday James, disclosed this on Friday , in Abuja, stating that Maina has and had been placed on the watch list afresh with strict directives to arrest him on sight.

The Presidency had last thursday disclosed that an Abuja Magistrate Court as well as the Interpol, had issued fresh warrants concerning Maina’s arrest.

James maintained that the Interpol has already issued an arrest warrant on Maina and a Magistrate Court has also ordered his arrest, meaning that, he has been placed on the interpol’s watchlist afresh and the directive communicated to all NIS formations and commands, particularly those at the borders, to prevent his escape or arrest him” .

“Maina’s investigation has been expanded. This is beyond reinstatement. It has gone beyond that” , he said.