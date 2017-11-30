Maina has dual citizenship passports: America and Nigeria – CG Immigration.

Terhemen Abua.

Embattled Chairman of Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, Thursday , has been reported to have three international passports and that he is an American citizen says the Comptroller-General of Immigration Services, Mohammed Babandede, at the ongoing House of Representatives adhoc committee investigating Maina’s reinstatement into the public service.

Also, Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun told the Committee members that Maina’s name was not in the FG’s pay roll as previously speculated, maintaining that Maina is not in FG’s payroll and that his biometric was not even captured.

The Accountant General to the Federation, AGF, Ahmed Idris corroborated Adeosun’s statement that the last salary Maina earned was in February, 2013.

The investigative hearing took a twist when the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, in his submissions declared that he got instructions to reinstate Maina from the Office of the Head of Service to the Federation HCSF. This declaration did not go down well with the HCSF, Winifred Oyo-Ita as she immediately countered his position saying: “This is not quite correct to put it mildly.

At this point, the Chairman, Ali Madaki ordered that she should be placed on oath.

Credit:Vanguard.