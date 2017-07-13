Maiduguri residents jubilate over Sheriff’s sacking

The sacking of the former governor of Borno state, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, by the Supreme Court as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party was celebrated on Wednesday by many residents of Maiduguri

Sheriff called by his loyalists in Borno, ‘The Leader’, had been in a legal battle with former Kaduna State Governor, Senator Ahmed Makarfi over the leadership of the party.

In a judgment on Wednesday, the apex court affirmed the decision of the party at the Port Harcourt convention where Sheriff was unanimously removed and replaced with Makarfi.

His sacking became the topic of discussion for virtually every gathering in the ancient town.

At the popular ‘Monday Market’, many of the traders who were apparently happy with the decision of the Supreme Court, gathered in groups discussing the verdict.

Abba Sadiq, one of the traders who spoke to our correspondent, said, “It is a decision we have been expecting for so long, and definitely most people in the state are happy. Sheriff supporters have been threatening that the Government House would be their own by 2019.

“And we know that the state is going to be in trouble with their desperation, the trouble they caused with Boko Haram are still here with us and he would have been desperate to prove a point as the PDP chairman.”

Kashim Konduga who also spoke to our correspondent said, “The defeat of Sheriff is gain to the PDP as it now has a chance to reinvent itself.”

“After the 2015 election, PDP was dead but when Sheriff was made the chairman of the party he nailed the coffin of the party and was about pushing it into the grave.

“But with the decision of the Supreme Court, PDP can be taken from the grave by the sincere party men and brought back to life. Perhaps it can still give the ruling APC, a battle during the next political season.”

The atmosphere at the State Secretariat was not different, as many civil servants who were seen discussing, are happy about the verdict of the apex court.

Many of them, expressed that Borno State is the greatest gainer from the decision as the blow to Sheriff would give the ruling party in the state an edge as they prepare for 2019.

Punch