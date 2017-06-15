Magnus Abe Accept Defeat; Aligned With Senator Olaka Nwogu.

I naturally wouldn’t have dignified the few blind followers of Magnus Abe with a response but silence could be misinterpreted as admission of the lies of this pathological liars.

To my chagrin, some gullible cronies of Senator Abe took to social media (facebook) and deliberately misconstrued what transpired last Tuesday at the Rivers State National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal holden at the FCT High Court, Apo.

After the tribunal session, still at the court premises, the Most Distinguished Senator Olaka Nwogu was on his way out when he was intercepted by press men while responding to questions, he expresses deep confidence in the justice system and told his teeming supporters to prepare for celebration as victory is very much around the corner, the eloquent Senator Olaka was still speaking when Magnus Abe interloped and amuse the congregation with concordance. Abe said “I adopt the comment of my brother, Chief (Sen.) Johnson Olaka Nwogu, whatever he has said I adopt.”

It goes without saying that, Magnus Abe who benefited from the December 10th rape on democracy knows the pendulum will not swing to his side.

I therefore, admonish Senator Abe's media team or whatever name called, to learn to be truthful, honest and desist from fabricating lies that could be injurious to democracy

Yamaabana, Legborsi

Abuja.