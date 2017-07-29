LG Poll: Lagos Chief Judge Inaugurates Tribunals

Saturday , 29 July 2017
July 29, 2017

A week after local council elections took place in Lagos State, the states Chief Judge, Justice Funmilayo Atilade, has inaugurated two tribunals to look into petitions arising from the exercise.

The two tribunals, headed by Justice Olateru Olagbegi and Mrs Folashade Adetiba, are expected to provide a platform for aggrieved parties or individuals to seek redress through a seamless legal process, as prescribed by the electoral law.

The chief judge also said that members of the tribunals were men and women of proven integrity who are vast in relevant laws. nevertheless, she charged them to see their new task as a call to service and ensure that the oath of office

Nevertheless, she urged them to see their new task as a call to service and ensure that the oath of office remains their guide.

