LET’S HELP RIVERS APC UNTO THE PATH OF RIGHTEOUSNESS

BY SIMEON NWAKAUDU

The Holy Bible declared in Jeremiah 17:9 that “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it”. The Holy Book was referring to the Rivers APC. A bunch, always planning and executing evil against their own.

It is true that the APC hosts the most shameless liars and heartless politicians in the world. However, nobody can understand the diabolical wickedness of Rivers APC leaders.

Beginning from Amaechi , the other leaders such as their “Nku Cream” Chairman, exhibit a horrible form of wickedness that attempts to destroy their own state. They work with criminal elements in the APC to undermine the development of the state. Their acts of sabotage against good governance is unheard of in any other clime.

Davies Ikanya’s recent statement against Governor Wike exposes him as a “village wizard “, intent on using his diabolical wickedness to slow down the wheel of progress in Rivers State. As always, the Rivers APC will fail.

INFANTILE INSULTS

The Statement Credited to the Rivers APC Chairman, Mr Davies Ikanya was as empty as the deflated APC. It was replete with infantile insults against the person of the Rivers State Governor. Other than that, it was meaningless.

That statement titled: “CALL WIKE TO ORDER, APC TELLS RIVERS ELDERS, TRADITIONAL AND RELIGIOUS LEADERS ” was a needless ego trip by leaders of a political party gasping for breath, following its loss of relevance.

It is ridiculous that perpetual trouble makers who have no respect for constituted authority, religious leaders and elder statemen would call on same people after further disrespecting constituted authority. The statement by the Rivers APC was the height of hypocrisy.

In sponsoring irresponsible insults against the person of the Rivers State Governor, failed immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, ought to have realised by now that Governor Wike remains focused irrespective of his lies, provocation and insults. He is totally committed to delivering on the mandate freely given to him by the good people of Rivers State. So far, he has been a first class performer and the people of Rivers State are assured that till 2023, he will continue to deliver.

POLITICAL FOREIGN SCHOLARSHIPS

As a result of the financial situation of the country, which led to dwindling resources available to the state, the State Government resolved to redefine the scholarship scheme .

In a recent interview, Governor Wike explained that his administration had to review the scholarship scheme in the overall interest of the state. The administration is still funding the school fees of students studying vital courses not offered in Nigeria, while students studying humanities, arts and social sciences courses have been offered scholarships fin Nigerian universities.

Amaechi , as governor of Rivers State got between N25billion and N30billion monthly, hence he assumed the role of national father Christmas, spreading the political scholarships to students in over 13 states of the federation. For Governor Wike , Rivers resources will be used for the development of the state and not to curry political favours in the name of a fraudulent foreign political scholarship that only served Amaechi’s personal interest.

AMAECHI’S IKOYI BILLIONS

Without equivocation, the funds found at Amaechi’s Ikoyi residence belongs to him. Nothing has changed. As Governor Wike explained, the Ikoyi billions are remnants of the proceeds from the sale of valued assets of the state . A hundred press statements by Amaechi and his boys cannot change the reality that the former governor stands indicted by a court approved Judicial Commission of Inquiry. The truth remains that Amaechi squandered over N3trillion that accrued to Rivers State under his watch.

The deliberate misappropriation and misapplication of Rivers resources by Amaechi and his cronies denied Rivers people several life changing projects. If Amaechi had judiciously deployed the funds at his disposal, Governor Wike wouldn’t have started his first two years with the provision of basic infrastructure.

RE-POSITIONING OF EDUCATION AND GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE

It is ridiculous that Amaechi thinks he can play the Ostrich as far as education is concerned. His cosmetic construction of a few schools in urban centres and rural roadsides never had profound impact on the educational framework of the state. Today, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has re-introduced boarding education in public secondary schools in the three senatorial districts of the state.

He is strengthening Universal Basic Education in all the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State through the total rehabilitation and re-equipping of over 350 Primary and Junior Secondary Schools. This major intervention has been made possible because the Government accessed the Universal Basic fund Amaechi refused to contribute the required counterpart because of his disdain for rural schools.

Wait for it; Local indigenous contractors are handling the total rehabilitation of schools in the most comprehensive empowerment package for local entrepreneurs for decades in Rivers State.

Nigerians still remember the way Amaechi and his political party destroyed the governance structure of Rivers State and left civil servants and pensioners disillusioned. It is sad that a man who left without preparing handover notes for his successor, failed to pay four months salaries and six months pension will turn up mid-term to sponsor uncharitable statements against Rivers people and their duly elected Governor.

GEORGE SEKIBO AND THE TRIBUNAL JUDGMENT

The latest assault on the sensibilities of Rivers people by Amaechi and his cronies was necessitated by the judgment of the tribunal against the election of Senator George Sekibo.

Constitutionally, Senator George Sekibo remains the duly elected Senator representing the good people of Rivers East Senatorial District until the appeal which he filed is determined.

As is customary with the APC, they have decided to make postulations and wild interpretations of this judgment. Nigerians should disregard the claims contained in their statement. Despite the political manipulation by the police and other security agencies, Rivers State is purely PDP with Governor Wike as the peoples choice.

While the Rivers APC are entitled to their fair share of comic relief, the people of Rivers State remain solidly behind Governor Wike, Nigeria’s Dean of Projects and the best performing governor of this era.

RIVERS APC’S CONDEMNATION OF THE STATE’S AMNESTY PROGRAMME

The Rivers State APC, Amaechi and the Nigerian Police worked against the success of the State’s Amnesty programme. They wanted a situation where the State would wallow in insecurity. However, through diligent and sincere implementation, the programme succeeded beyond all expectations.

It goes without saying that Rivers State is one of the safest states of the federation. This is largely due to the sincere amnesty programme implemented by the Wike administration for repented cultists and criminals. Lagos, Ogun, Kogi, Oyo, Kaduna, Benue and Ondo States are recording unprecedented levels of kidnapping on a daily basis.

Only last week, the Federal Government extended the lifespan of her own amnesty programme .

It is therefore disheartening and unpatriotic for Amaechi and Rivers APC to condemn a successful programme that has received international approval because of its positive impact and relevance. The Rivers APC must realise that politics is for the service of the people and not just an opportunity to feast on the resources of the people.

AMAECHI MUST PAY RESTITUTION FOR HIS CRIMES AGAINST RIVERS PEOPLE

It is now proven that the immediate past failed Governor of Rivers State has launched a media war on the state government with the aid of resources illegally amassed at the expense of Rivers people. Blogs, newspapers, social media agents have been hired by the failed Former Rivers State Governor to spread lies and half truths to deceive the public. I don’t need to be a soothsayer to know that this venture would fail.

The only way that Amaechi will regain his relevance in Rivers and Nigerian politics is when he pays restitution to the Rivers people whose resources he diverted to fund APC and his personal political survival. Otherwise, this grandstanding remains an exercise in futility.

This is the worst of times for the Rivers APC and its leader, Rotimi Amaechi. The leaders of the party need to apologise to the people, so that they can be helped unto the path of righteousness. For now, they have pressed the self-destruct button and as kind members of the society, we need to save them from themselves.