LET’S FACE IT; AMAECHI CAN’T BE RIVERS GOVERNOR AGAIN

When will this Amaechi Vs Wike narrative end?

Would Amaechi’s name be on the governorship ballot again?

Was Amaechi on the 2015 Rivers State governorship ballot?

Would Amaechi become Rivers State governor again?

I can’t just get it!

Can’t Rivers people question the actions of incumbent Governor Wike without being distracted with noise of Amaechi did this, Amaechi did that?

I ask again: Would Amaechi be on the Rivers 2019 governorship ballot?

Raymond Onwaeze wrote recently that “former Governor Amaechi is not also helping matters”. He said that “Amaechi seems to forget he is not on the ballot and the same mistake he made in 2015 with Dakuku Peterside candidacy, he is about to repeat again in 2019. He seems to be falling for the same Wike’s old bait.

“For crying out loud Gov. Wike will be on the ballot in 2019 but Amaechi wouldn’t be. So why continue to engage the Governor in war of words? This should be left to any emerging candidate or candidates in APC”.

Onwaeze concluded that unfortunately, Wike has successfully painted Amaechi as the cause of Jonathan’s fall and that sentiment is sadly strong in a Rivers State that Jonathan did nothing for in 6years of his presidency save for taking their oil wells to his home state of Bayelsa. This is very sad.

Also writing on this same matter, Kennedy Friday said that “going into another crucial election in 2019, the narrative in Rivers State still circles around Gov. Wike and Rt. Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation. The whole toxic exchanges started in 2012 or 2013 when Rt. Hon Amaechi was Governor and Wike a Minister. The verbal assault exacerbated during the 2015 election, with Amaechi, who was not a candidate for the guber election dominating media attention with then Hon Wike, who was guber candidate of the PDP.

“With the peculiarities and dynamics of 2015, that arrangement didn’t only favour the PDP, but also gave the party the upper hand as the voice of the APC guber candidate became somewhat relegated and subdued.

“Today, going into a critical 2019 election in Rivers State, there is a reversal of position between Amaechi and Wike. Amaechi is now a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Wike the Governor of Rivers State. The narrative has again, typical to the 2015 fashion, heightened between the two personalities, with the pendulum of advantage swinging to the side of the PDP. Of course, it’s crystal clear that Governor Wike wants this situation to continue for obvious reasons. The more things change, the more they remain the same. Let me hang it there so that as Rivers people, we can all THINK”.

•Sotonye Ijiuye-Dagogo wall