Let’s exchange governors, Kogites tell Taraba citizens.

For paying up salary arrears and getting set to settle pensions backlogs, some kogi state indigenes have said they would prefer Governor Darius Ishaku as their state’s governor. A source told KWARARAFA REPORTERS that some indigenes recently joked about the need to have a proactive leader. The state, if it were constitutionally possible, they would like to switch governors with Taraba state.

Governor Ishaku’s ratings recently shot up when the Sarduana local government crisis broke out. Even his critics now admire his populist stance, especially his bold confrontation of the so called cabal from Abuja. Ishaku reportedly told some powerful people that it appears they took side in the fracas. The governor too has continue to tell the nation that he is father to all and that all lives matter to him. He had questioned the sincerity of the Federal Government whom he said did not respond to his earlier call for reinforcements when Fulani attacked some ethnic nationalities in the state. The FG however was very swift when Fulani cried out that they were at the receiving end of a crisis. The governor have since moved to restore peace and stability.

His rating also got good with his introduction of the anti open grazing bill. The bill, which has gone through all the process of law making, is generally seen as acceptable to majority of Taraba people. Alth

He also paid up all outstanding salaries and is dealing with backlogs at the local governments level.

Some Kogi residents who spoke with KR worry that their government is owing many months of salaries.