Leave Jonathan Out of Your Media Trials, Rescind Subpoena Now

A Niger Delta rights organization, Save Ijaw Nation Group has accused
the Buhari Administration of masterminding the subpoena issued against
Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan by Justice Okon Abang.
The Group in a statement issued by … alleged that the order given by
Justice Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja for the former
President Goodluck Jonathan to appear before him was negotiated with
the former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic
Party, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh, as a means of letting him off the hook.
The statement said:
We have reasons to believe that the government of the day is out again
to attempt to annihilate the reputation of former President Goodluck
Jonathan through any means possible, including using Justice Okon
Abang to issue a subpoena against him.
When Jonathan said the government of the day propagates lies, their
response was to launch a fresh attack on his personality rather than
address the issues he raised. For over two years since coming into
power all this government has done is blame Jonathan for their
ineptitude and cluelessness.
It is now clear to us and to all Nigerians home and abroad what their
plans are, that is why they have asked their preferred Judge, Justice
Abang to summon the former President knowing fully well he has no
reason to do so. They intend to have an excuse to deploy their
security agencies to harass, intimidate and embarrass Jonathan for
speaking up against them after a very long time of condoning their
attacks against his person.
But we will resist Justice Abang and his coconspirators who seek to
ruin the respectable former President’s image as they did Nigeria’s
economy. Their sinister plot will fail and we will do whatever it
takes to legally put a stop to this reign of impunity by this
government and its allies.
We like to remind Justice Okon Abang and the government of the day
that there are some dogs you cannot call a bad name let alone hang.
Our illustrious son cannot be humiliated by testifying in the dock on
any matter and for anyone. We advise Justice Abang to immediately
rescind the subpoena he issued against Jonathan and leave Jonathan out
of his media trials.
It is also unfortunate that a character like Mr. Olisa Metuh would
surrender himself to be used to impugn the character of his former
boss and the leader of his party. We have always known him as a
fickle-minded fellow but little did we realize that he could go to
this length as a saboteur. He should realize that cursed is the fate
of the one who, like Judas in the Bible, sells his soul for mess of
pottage.
Mr. Metuh is just one person out of so many from the past Peoples
Democratic Party-led Administration that are being prosecuted by the
Government of the day. What is then special about his own case that
would require Metuh to subpoena the former President? Or has Metuh
turned a turn-coat to go into conspiracy and bargain with those out to
disgrace Jonathan, just because he wants to keep the contentious money
discovered in his account?
We call on all Nigerians to wake up and stand against impunity and
abuse of office currently going on under this government. If we
continue to allow those who have served us meritoriously as a nation
get dragged in the mud all in the name of politics, soon we would have
no future to look forward to as a nation.
Signed
Tony Ile
Save Ijaw Nation Group